Racing’s big players become a Marauding Horde

Top names get together to buy stallion prospects and cut their costs.

Conspiracy theorists, believers in a rich elite conspiring to dominate the world, will find confirmation bias when they contemplate the ownership of a racehorse called Marauding Horde.

The three-year-old colt is owned in a partnership that includes some of the biggest names in South African racing and breeding: the Wernars brothers, Pieter Graaff’s Lammerskraal Stud, Gaynor Rupert’s champion breeders Drakenstein, Mark Slack’s Wilgerbosdrift Stud, Ridgemont Stud owned by the Kieswetter family, and Devin Heffer of Hollywoodbets fame.

Of course, we jest about cartels and conspiracy, as these are just well-off thoroughbred enthusiasts indulging their favourite hobby in a spirit of togetherness.

And yet, a small element of ganging-up is, in fact, involved.

Clubbing together

Top local bloodstock people noticed a trend in Australia and the US for big players to club together to purchase top-rated yearlings – with an eye on their later stud potential.

Jehan Malherbe of Form Bloodstock, who bid R750,000 to secure Marauding Horde for his illustrious clients, commented: “They can buy at the top end of the market without too much stress, because they are not competing against each other, and if, in in this joint effort, they do crack one that is good enough to be a stallion then they are all in the stallion already. It is working a lot in Australia and America at the moment and so we thought we would try it over here.”

Maine Chance Farms, breeder of Marauding Horde, surely wanted a bidding battle at the auction ring to push the selling price higher. After all, the colt has a beautiful pedigree and is an imposing and athletic specimen who might well have fetched more if there was keener buyer competition.

He is by outstanding South African-bred sire Vercingetorix, an international winner as a racehorse, out of the excellent mare My Lady Bluff. The latter is the dam of Mauritian Horse of the Year Hard Day’s Night and has in her lineage such champions as Bluffing, Tecla Bluff, African Lion, Circle of Life and Zebra Crossing.

Tactic paying off

So far, the collaboration tactic is paying off for the Marauding Horde partnership. The young horse has reeled off a hat-trick of wins – including total domination of a 2000m MR80 Handicap at Turffontein racecourse on Saturday.

Afterwards, trainer Mike de Kock even raised the possibility of Marauding Horde being a Hollywoodbets Durban July contender. Before that, however, there is the small matter of 6 April’s SA Derby, for which the colt is entered.

Declarations for the 2450m Grade 1 Derby are this week and De Kock anticipated interesting discussion over whether to attempt the race.

“I thought it would be a bit of a test today, but he won very well,” said the trainer in the winner’s circle.

“It was a slow 2000m; to have quickened off that slow pace and with his weight was impressive. There will be a lot of debate with his owners this week before declarations. I’m fairly confident he could be in the first three in the Derby, but he could get a 20-pound penalty for just being in attendance.

“With a horse like this, perhaps a July-type down the line, you don’t want to kill him by winning the Derby, but you also don’t want to throw it away while he is in such good form.”

When Marauding Horde landed the Listed Hawaam Stakes in early March, his second win in five starts, the race conditions precluded the handicappers from raising his MR more than six points – from 83 to 89.

Saturday’s triumph saw them hike it seven more – to 96. De Kock’s feared 20 more would see the horse elevated to the upper ranks of local gallopers, which could weigh down a career in its infancy.