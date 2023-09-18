Rainbow and Silk for Bass-Robinson and Domeyer’s stable

Domeyer to ride the leading stable runners.

It is hard enough to find one winner at a meeting but there is a possibility Candice Bass-Robinson and Aldo Domeyer could come away from Tuesday’s meeting at Hollywoodbets Durbanville with a fistful.

They could win the first four races and their runners in Races 5, 7 and 8 are all in with decent chances.

While one could scoff at the thought of four of five winners on the day for the combination, one must not forget that it was just last Wednesday the stable had four winners on the card. So, they are in good form, and anything is possible.

But trying to be sensible, let us look at two possible bankers on the card from the stable – Rainbow Lorikeet in Race 3 and Trippi’s Silk in Race 4.

Well-bred Rainbow Lorikeet improved with each outing during her three starts as a juvenile last season and when last seen in competitive action 10 weeks ago, she stayed on gamely under pressure after racing from a handy position to finish a 0.70-length third behind stable companion Callmegetrix, who is highly regarded by the stable and will be back in action in Race 7.

Two winners have come out of that result so the form has been franked.

ALSO READ: Cape Racing’s latest rule heats up a simmering pot

Rainbow Lorikeet makes her reappearance in this Maiden Plate over 1400m, the same distance as last time, although on this occasion the race is at Durbanville. However, she has the benefit of jumping from No 1 draw which is a massive advantage at this track.

Morne Winnaar has ridden Rainbow Lorikeet in each outing so the decision to engage Domeyer for the ride is certainly something of which to take cognisance.

Trippi’s Silk ought to break his duck by winning Race 4, a Maiden Plate over 1600m. He was left with too much to do last time but ran on well to finish third, 1.80 lengths behind Hat’s Pride to whom he was conceding 7.5kg.

Hat’s Pride franked that form by finishing second to progressive and promising three-year-old Yamadori on last week’s card.

ALSO READ: Charles Dickens to write a new chapter in dazzling carpets of wildflowers

The step up to 1600m is likely to suit and extract further progress from the improving three-year-old gelding this time. Trippi’s Silk also has the advantage of having raced at Durbanville so the country course will hold no fears for him.

With the balance of the card looking quite open it is worth taking the chance with this son of Trippi and making him a Pick 6 banker.

Domeyer has ridden him in all three of his starts and they will jump from No 5 draw.