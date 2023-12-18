Horses

By Jack Milner

18 Dec 2023

Reach for the stars in Port Elizabeth

Kannemeyer runner has got better with every run.

Picture: iStock

It is racing on the Polytrack at Fairview on Tuesday and as is so often the case with these midweek encounters, it is a testing card for bettors.

But at least one runner does stand out at the meeting and that should assist punters with the taking of the exotic bets on the day. The horse concerned is Reach Forthe Stars in Race 3, an Open Maiden Plate over 1600m.

Trained by Gavin Smith and to be ridden by S’manga Khumalo, this four-year-old son of Gimmethegreenlight has only had two runs in Port Elizabeth since arriving from KwaZulu-Natal and has finished runner-up in both of them. He looked somewhat unlucky last time because the saddle slipped back in running, but he still did enough to finish a half a length second behind Makhachev.

ALSO READ: Jockey JP van der Merwe is enjoying the best of all worlds

The gelding seemed to find 1900m a touch too far for him last time and as a result he actually faded out a little in the closing stages. However, his last race was over 1600m and the drop to that distance will suit him ideally in this event.

In addition, he is perfectly drawn in gate No 1.

It appears that Smith has found the ideal race for Reach Forthe Stars because the opposition does not look particularly strong.

It is interesting to note that trainer Candice Bass-Robinson has made the trip to Port Elizabeth with just one runner on Tuesday and that comes up in Race 2 where she sends out Flamboyant Flyer to contest a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 1600m.

This daughter of Erupt has only managed to place on one occasion but has also not been too far back in a number of her races and as a result, she looks hard to beat on this occasion. Robert Khathi takes the ride.

ALSO READ: There are a few shrewd picks in South Africa for a Fantasy Jockey League

