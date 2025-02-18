Ryan Moore the new face of World Pool

Superstar jockey calls for global unity in racing.

Briton Ryan Moore, rated by many the best jockey in the world, has emphasised the importance of the racing world “pulling in the same direction” after signing up as ambassador for World Pool in 2025.

World Pool offers the globe’s largest commingled horse racing pools and was started by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, taking advantage of its state-of-the-art betting platforms to allow punters in 28 countries to bet on the world’s biggest fixtures, starting with Royal Ascot in the UK in 2019.

Commingling means much larger aggregate pools, which attract more bettors, create greater liquidity and allow far more stable approximate dividends.

South Africa has been part of World Pool for several years, with the likes of the Hollywoodbets Durban July being showcased internationally.

Most recently, the WSB Cape Town Met meeting in late January was part of a Saturday triple header, alongside Dubai’s Jebel Hatta and New Zealand’s Railways Stakes meeting at Elleslie – the latter being the Kiwi debut in World Pool.

SA Derby Day

This coming weekend features Futurity Stakes Day at Caulfield in Australia, the Saudi Cup at King Abdulziz Racecourse in Saudi Arabia and the Hong Kong Gold Cup at Sha Tin – with South Africans (and other) able to bet on all this elite-level racing.

The next first-hand South African involvement comes at the end of March, with SA Derby Day at Joburg’s Turffontein Racecourse.

Commenting on Moore’s new role, Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, CEO of the HKJC, said: “Ryan has been at the pinnacle of our sport for many years and it is fitting that a world-class jockey of such international renown and respect is an ambassador for World Pool.

“Not only is Ryan a world-class jockey, he is also a highly intelligent individual who is passionate about racing and its future. He recognises the benefits World Pool provides to racing all over the world and we couldn’t think of a better person to represent the brand.”

‘Blueprint for way racing should be run’

Moore, 41, has ridden more than 200 Group 1 winners around the world, has been UK champion four times and Longines World’s Best Jockey four times. He is stable jockey to Aidan O’Brien’s all-conquering Ballydoyle operation, so will be in action at many World Pool events this year.

Moore said: “World Pool has been such an important addition to the entire racing industry over the past few years…

“I’ve always said Hong Kong is the blueprint for the way horseracing should be run, and World Pool is helping to amplify the very best racing on a global stage… It’s important that the racing world starts to work together, and to have everyone pulling in the same direction. If we’re speaking with one voice and trying to achieve the same goals it will really help the whole sport to prosper.”

Meanwhile, Moore is among a handful of British, Irish and Australian jockeys granted short-term licences to ride in Hong Kong in the next few weeks – to fill in for four leading local riders injured in recent racetrack spills.

British husband and wife team Tom Marquand and Hollie Doyle both rode winners at Sha Tin at the weekend.

Richard Kingscote and Declan McDonogh will also be in action from this week.