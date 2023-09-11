Second chance for Cape runners after Durbanville meeting rained out

Yamadori looks useful and looks the banker on a tricky card.

A waterlogged course brought a premature end to the race meeting at Hollywoodbets Durbanville last week and as a result we are presented with a 10-race card at the country course on Tuesday.

A number of the runners due to race last week but missed out on the opportunity are carded to race again and heading that list is 2021 Grade 1 Cape Guineas winner Double Superlative.

Double Superlative has not won a race since capturing the 2021 Cape Guineas but in fairness, we have not seen that much of him. He only raced three times in 2022, finishing fourth behind Kommetdieding in the Cape Met, third to stablemate Pomp And Power in the Cape Derby and then a 1.75-length fifth to Zapatillas in the Guineas at Hollywoodbets Greyville.

He has not raced for 493 days but is carded to make his seasonal appearance in Race 8, a Progress Plate over 1250m.

One does not know what to expect and neither does trainer Justin Snaith. He commented in ComputaForm that his charge was being prepared for the Cape Season “but he’s doing great at home”.

While this is likely to be too sharp, it is not wise to write off champions and it would come as no surprise were he to fly up and win. Grant van Niekerk takes the ride.

King Regent won his first two races when making his debut at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth in October last year and both of those victories were over 1200m. Glen Kotzen’s runner has been campaigning over further since then but has failed to win, although he has placed in all but one of his races. He comes back in distance to 1250m and although he has not raced since 5 July when touched off by Somerset Maugham over 1600m, King Regent could enjoy the drop in trip and could be the runner to beat.

Raymond Danielson takes the ride and they will jump from barrier No 4. Yamadori looks above average and the Lancaster Bomber colt is one of the better bets on the card and should win Race 9, a Class 5 Handicap over 1250m.

He confirmed the promise of his debut second by winning his second start before finishing second over this course and distance last time out. He was drawn wide in that last race but this time he has the benefit of jumping from pole position.

Any improvement made on his comeback ought to bring about a return to winning ways.

Another recently turned three-year-old could come to the fore in Race 10, a Class 4 event for fillies and mares over 1250m, where Snaith sends out Double Grand Slam. This Vercingetorix filly finished fourth on debut over 1000m at Kenilworth but then romped to victory over this course and distance in March.

She looks highly talented and Snaith’s comment suggests she is a big runner. “She is fully fit and will run to form. Include in all bets,” he said.

She was also carded to race in the rained-out meeting, but she was drawn No 1 last week while this time she will have to jump from barrier No 12.