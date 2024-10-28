Horses

Soma hopes weight will defy Charity Mile draw

There are some fancied runners in the R1-million Allied Steelrode Onamission Charity Mile over 1600m on the Standside track at...

horseracing Charity Mile

Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

There are some fancied runners in the R1-million Allied Steelrode Onamission Charity Mile over 1600m on the Standside track at Turffontein on Saturday who were not lucky at the draw ceremony last Wednesday, and one was Back In Business.

Winner of both the Listed Betway Spring Spree Stakes over 1200m and the Grade 2 Betway Joburg Spring Challenge over 1450m, the Joe Soma-trained runner landed draw No 17, which should come into No 15 when the reserve runners come out.

Soma admitted after at the function that they are at a disadvantage with that draw, especially over 1600m.

“With the wide draw that we’ve got it’s going to be very, very difficult,” said Soma. “But in saying that, he has got the weight on his side from his last run (Joburg Spring Challenge) where they were at level weights or getting 1kg.

“He’s now receiving 4kg from those same horses. So with that in mind it equals it out but it’s always difficult from the wide draw.

“But we’ve got Muzi Yeni on, and that’s always a big plus.”

In his weekly column last Saturday, Yeni wrote about the draw.

“Unfortunately, my ride, Back In Business, who I believe is a major contender in the race, drew quite wide and while I have serious confidence in the horse, that is never ideal.”

There is also a question on whether he will stay 1600m and Soma said the Charity Mile would be the test.

“The aim is to see whether he gets the mile. It’s a nice race to see and obviously after this we will plan his future,” added Soma.

Current Betting:

  • 3-1 Dave The King;
  • 11-2 Frances Ethel;
  • 15-2 Barbaresco;
  • 8-1 Celtic Rumours;
  • 17-2 Back In Business;
  • 9-1 Silver Sanctuary;
  • 16-1 Winchester Mansion;
  • 18-1 Gimmeanotherchance;
  • 20-1 Gladatorian, Meridius;
  • 22-1 Hotarubi;
  • 25-1 Quasiforsure, Safe Passage;
  • 30-1 Shoemaker,
  • 33-1 Melech;
  • 35-1 Litigation.

