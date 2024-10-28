Candice’s Master to rule at Durbanville

Major Master looks to have potential and is expected to win Race 3.

Once again, we have a highly competitive midweek race meeting at Hollywoodbets Durbanville on Tuesday, but bettors can surely rely on trainer Candice Bass-Robinson and jockey Aldo Domeyer to provide with a decent banker on the eight-race card.

Bass-Robinson sends out Major Master in Race 3, a Maiden Plate over 1400m, and after two successive runner-up spots in his first two starts, beaten 0.70 lengths and 0.75 lengths respectively, this son of Master Of My Fate should crack the ice this time.

He was fully expected to win last time in a race over this course and distance, but he seemed to take a while to get going but when he finally put it together, this colt ran on well to still produce the fastest 400m to finish. It is worth noting that his first run, in which Major Master was also the quickest over the final 400m, has produced two winners so that form line looks quite strong.

One of those who went on to win was the runner who beat him in his next start. Ricky Maingard-trained Pinot Grigio finished three lengths behind Major Master that day and managed to reverse that result in his next start.

ALSO READ: RIP Shaheen ‘Sunshine’ Shaw

Another note of interest is that Major Master’s dam, Maxixe, is a full sister to Capetown Noir, who won the both the Grade 1 Cape Guineas and the Cape Derby as a three-year-old and then went on to won win what was then called the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate.

Major Master’s stallion Master Of My Fate, should give him more stamina and in time we are likely to see him contest races over further. He also has the advantage of jumping from No 2 draw which is most helpful at this course.

The main threat is likely to come from Justin Snaith-trained Bounceback. He is also improving nicely and while not as well drawn, looks a threat. Interestingly, he was well beaten by two other Bass-Robinson inmates in Air Raid and Boundless Energy, so she will know what to expect from her charge this time, and he looks likely to be outgunned yet again.

Snaith looks to have the one to beat in Race 4, a Maiden Plate over 1800m, however. Mente Et Manu gave an indication he was looking for further when third behind another Snaith improver, Legal Counsel, over 1400m.

The gelded son of Lancaster Bomber is not taking on any likely up-and-coming youngsters. Instead, he meets well tried older horses like Amancio and Cosmic Rhythm so he should not have any excuses.

NOW READ: Horses were way ahead of the internet: A history lesson