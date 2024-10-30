Seasonal debut sparks interest in Parisian Walkway

Parisian Walkway appeared a useful juvenile, looks to the future.

It is always exciting to observe how two-year-olds progress when they turn three. Some top juveniles only do well because they are precocious and just mature faster than their rivals but others take some time before they start to train on.

So, with that in mind, it will be interesting to see in which direction Parisian Walkway has gone since he turned three. The son of Ideal World only raced four times as a two-year-old, finishing third on debut before outgunning Pearl In Her Crown to his next start by 2.75 lengths.

Trainer Alec Laird then took him to KwaZulu-Natal for a warm-up run before tackling the Grade 1 Premiers Champion Stakes over 1600m at Hollywoodbets Greyville. After finishing a 1.30-length third behind filly Spirit Of Levana, to whom he was conceding 7kg over 1600m at HWB Scottsville, he went at 3- to win the Champion Stakes.

He was drawn slightly wide and after racing handily, Parisian Walkway had little to come and faded to finish ninth, 6.55 lengths behind VJ’s Angel. VJ’s Angel could not have been more impressive when winning a handicap against older fillies and mares, giving them all weight, at Turffontein last Saturday.

Parisan Walkway will line up in Race 6 at the Vaal on Thursday to contest a MR 87 Handicap over 1600m up the straight. The fact Gavin Lerena has taken the ride speaks volumes but, as we witnessed with VJ’s Angel who clearly was in need of her first outing as a three-year-old, Parisian Walkway might just be in need of a run.

There are a lot of three-year-old feature races up ahead, including the Grade 2 Dingaans next month, and those events are more likely to be his goals. In addition, he could have quite a battle to beat the likes of Deception Pass and Champion Warrior who are racing fit.

Mike and Adam Azzie-trained Deception Pass took a few races to put his act together, but the fitting of blinkers has worked miracles and he won his last two starts with ease. Muzi Yeni takes the ride again.

Champion Warrior looked quite special after winning his first two starts in Cape Town but he went off the boil and it was not until his last start, 16 runs after his previous win, for him to get back into the winners’ enclose. Sean Tarry’s charge did well once paired with Piere Strydom and another positive run is expected from this five-year-old Twice Over gelding.

Clear The Path is another promising runner on the card. He lines up in Race 4, a Maiden Plate over 1700m. Trained by Brett Crawford, the four-year-old Pathfork gelding has had just three starts to date, improving with each outing. He was nowhere on debut, finishing sixth of 11 over 1800m, and beaten no less than 10.60-lengths behind easy winner Japanese Maple.

He did a lot better in his second start just 12 days later finishing fifth and 3.25-lengths behind Douglas Dragon at the Vaal over 2000m. Given a three-month break, he returned to action earlier this month and was making good late progress when runner-up behind Dance King on Turffontein’s Inside track over 1600m.

That was the first time Kabelo Matsunyane was aboard Clear The Path and he clearly got it to quicken nicely when needed.

In Race 5, a MR80 Handicap over 1100m, the Sean Tarry trained King Of Venus can go close to winning. The Vercingetorix-gelding has been consistent since fitted with blinkers and he was just in need of his last run when finishing third, a mere 1.75-lengths behind What A Tiger. Jockey Calvin Habib retains the ride. Habib has ridden this gelding four times and was successful on him in December last year.