Summer Cup clings to Grade 1 status

Mercy has been shown despite falling standards over three years.

The Summer Cup has been saved from the ignominy of a downgrade.

The Grade 1 status of Joburg’s premier horse race was on the chopping block but was recently granted a reprieve by the Asian Racing Pattern Committee (APC) after intense lobbying by South African racing officials.

How was it possible this grand old contest – one of the country’s ‘Big Three’, dating back to Joburg’s earliest days in 1887 and carrying a R6-million purse in 2025, courtesy of sponsor Betway – was threatened with relegation to Grade 2? And what has Asia got to do with Joburg?

Quick answers to those questions: South African racing a while ago submitted itself to rules of the Asian Racing Federation (in the interests of keeping up its global racing Pattern standards) and the Summer Cup “failed to reach the required parameter (including tolerance level) for the past three seasons”.

In other words, merit ratings of the final fields haven’t been up to scratch.

Retaining its status

The good news is that smooth talking got the Asians to show mercy and let the 2026 Betway Summer Cup keep its prestige – along with several other top races on the South African calendar.

A National Horseracing Authority (NHA) statement explains: “The APC acknowledged the South African racing industry’s continued investment in race quality, prize money, and programme development.

“Although the committee granted a temporary reprieve from downgrading (of) races under review, it confirmed that they would remain on warning and continue to be closely monitored through the APC’s standard ratings assessment process.

“Accordingly, while the races have retained their current grading status, their future classification will remain subject to ongoing performance assessments.”

A total of six Grade 1 races came under scrutiny: Betway Summer Cup, TAB Computaform Sprint, South African Fillies Sprint, Wilgerbosdrift Mary Slack SA Fillies Classic, TAB Empress Club Stakes and the Gold Medallion.

Four of these are run at Turffontein and two at Scottsville.

The statement added: “The (ARC) considered comprehensive submissions presented by the chairperson of the South African Graded Races Committee, supported by documentation prepared by Mr Lennon Maharaj in consultation with the racing operators and members of the South African Graded Races Committee.”

Two Grade 2 races failed to meet the required parameter for the past three seasons. These, too, were spared for 2026/27: the Joburg Spring Fillies & Mares Challenge, and the TAB Camellia Stakes.

Other graded and listed races are “on warning” for next year’s review, while others are poised for an upgrade.

Gatecrasher Stakes upgraded

Also on the plus side, the APC approved an upgrade of the Gatecrasher Stakes from Listed status to Grade 3, after the race exceeded the minimum ratings benchmark required for Grade 3.

“The promotion recognises the race’s sustained ratings performance and growing importance within the South African Pattern Race programme.”

There’s more promise of brighter days ahead: “The respective racing operators have committed to implementing a range of measures aimed at enhancing race quality and ratings performance of all the (relevant) races. These measures include increases in prize money, reviews of race conditions, programme refinements and targeted initiatives designed to attract stronger and more competitive fields, thereby strengthening the long-term sustainability and status of these races.”

The APC decisions earlier this month leave SA with 24 Grade 1s, 36 Grade 2s, 47 Grade 3s and 66 Listeds – a total of 173 Pattern (or black-type) races.