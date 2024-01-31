Summit tops high-quality Gauteng Guineas lineup

Mike de Kock sends an army of fillies into battle.

There’s no Main Defender – but plenty of frontline attackers – in the final field for the TAB Gauteng Guineas at Turffontein on Saturday.

A popular view has it that the Highveld’s three-year-old crop is generally superior to those in other centres and racing fans will be treated to most of the best of them in the Grade 2 1600m first leg of the Triple Crown series.

Juvenile Grade 1 winner Sandringham Summit, from David Nieuwenhuizen’s Turffontein yard, heads the list – and tops the early betting at 13-10.

The recent Dingaans first and second, Purple Pitcher and Gimmeanotherchance – who relegated an unlucky Sandringham Summit to third – are also standouts in the 11-horse lineup.

Some relatively unexposed and unpolished diamonds add intrigue – the likes of Mondial, William Iron Arm, Navajo Nation and Storm Brasco, who could all be fast improvers as they mature.

Main Defender

An iffy provisional draw of 12 probably came into trainer Tony Peter’s decision to scratch his star Main Defender at the final declaration stage this week. The six-time winner has only once gone as far as 1600m, when he suffered his sole defeat – at the hands of Sandringham Summit – making the draw a factor.

But Peter will saddle William Iron Arm, a new arrival in his stable courtesy of the ambitious Playgate syndicate. This beautifully bred colt, who has won two from three but has not raced for 221 days, emerged in the betting as 4-1 second favourite – reflecting heavy insider support that no punter can ignore.

Sean Tarry’s Storm Brasco, who was barred from travelling to Cape Town for the well-endowed Gold Rush last week due to a horse sickness alert, will clearly be well tuned. Title-chasing jockey Richard Fourie has chosen him over Tarry’s other candidate, The Africa House.

Master trainer Mike de Kock sends out current 7-1 shot Gimmeanotherchance, but it is the companion piece on the day, the Wilgerbosdrift Gauteng Fillies Guineas, that he is more likely to win.

There he has five runners likely to dominate punters’ thoughts.

The unbeaten Gimme A Nother is facing challenges from smart stablemates Silver Sanctuary, Champagne Cocktail, White Pearl and Mary’s Greenlight.

TAB GAUTENG GUINEAS (Grade 2) 1600m

(No, draw, name, weight, MR, equipment, jockey, trainer)

1 3 Sandringham Summit 60 121 T A Gavin Lerena David Nieuwenhuizen

2 10 Purple Pitcher 60 114 A Kabelo Matsunyane Robyn Klaasen

3 2 Gimmeanotherchance 60 112 A Craig Zackey Mike de Kock

4 9 The Africa House 60 103 TBA Philasande Mxoli Sean Tarry

5 11 Mondial 60 100 A Muzi Yeni M G Azzie/A A Azzie

6 1 Hotarubi 60 98 CA S’manga Khumalo Sean Tarry

7 8 Red Bomber 60 98 A Piere Strydom J A Janse van Vuuren

8 4 William Iron Arm 60 94 A Calvin Habib Tony Peter

9 5 House Of Romanov 60 93 A Chase Maujean Tony Peter

10 7 Navajo Nation 60 93 A Serino Moodley Robbie Hill

11 6 Storm Brasco 60 91 T A Richard Fourie Sean Tarry

WILGERBOSDRIFT GAUTENG FILLIES GUINEAS (Grade 2) 1600m

1 11 Gimme A Nother 60 120 A Juan Paul v’d Merwe Mike de Kock

2 3 Silver Sanctuary 60 115 A Richard Fourie Mike de Kock

3 5 Egyptian Mau 60 110 a Craig Zackey Lucky Houdalakis

4 10 White Pearl 60 109 A Gavin Lerena Mike de Kock

5 7 Let’s Go Now 60 105 A S’manga Khumalo Sean Tarry

6 8 My Soul Mate 60 103 A Piere Strydom Candice Dawson

7 9 Champagne Cocktail 60 102 A Muzi Yeni Mike de Kock

8 2 Mary’s Greenlight 60 97 A Ryan Munger Mike de Kock

9 6 Key Element 60 96 A Philasande Mxoli Paul Matchett

10 4 Mia Moo 60 90 A Kabelo Matsunyane Sean Tarry

11 1 Sign Of Fate 60 90 A Serino Moodley Robbie Hill

Same Trainer

(1,2,4,7,8) (5,10)