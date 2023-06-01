Trip Of Fortune making the pace in Equus Horse of the Year race

By 4Racing

In winning the Grade 2 Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes in early May, Trip Of Fortune completed a sweep of the only two Super Grade 2s in the season and reclaimed the lead at the top of the Horse of the Year table.

This adds to his Grade 2 World Sports Betting Green Point Stakes and Grade 1 HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes wins. He now also occupies what appears an unassailable lead at the top of the Champion Miler Table.

Charles Dickens added to his points tally when winning the Grade 2 World Sports Betting Guineas. His contest with stable companion Trip Of Fortune in the upcoming Grade 1 Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge in June will likely have a strong bearing on the final Horse of the Year Table at season end.

Gimme A Prince moved from sixth spot on the table to joint fourth with his second in the Grade 2 Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes behind Trip of Fortune, while current “July” Favourite See It Again moved onto the table for the first time with a fluent win in the Grade 1 Daily News 2000.

At end May, Trip Of Fortune leads with 111 points followed by Puerto Manzano (98), Charles Dickens (96), Gimme A Prince (78), Desert Miracle (78), See It Again (72), and retired Jet Dark (70).

There are three Super Grade 1 events in June and July and the outcome of those events will have a strong bearing on the final points composition come season end.

Champion Three-Year-Old Colt

See It Again became the first sophomore colt to complete a Grade 1 double when winning the Grade 1 Daily News 2000 on Saturday. This, however, was not enough to wrest leadership in the division away from Charles Dickens who had earlier in the month won the Grade 2 World Sports Betting Guineas. Each will be taking on older competition in Super Grade 1’s in June and July.

Of the remainder only Cousin Casey added to his April points tally in May.

Charles Dickens leads the table on 96 points, followed by See It Again (72), Anfields Rocket (52), Cousin Casey (40), Billy Bowlegs (38), and Son of Raj (32).

Champion Three-Year-Old Filly

There was no change to the category in May with none of the first five from April adding to their points tallies in May.

The top-four were not seen in May, while None Other did not place in the Grade 1 Woolavington 2000.

Make It Snappy remains firmly in control of the table on 64 points, followed by Feather Boa (48), Bless My Stars (42), and Ciao Bella and None Other on 32 points.

Champion Older Male and Female

The result of the Super Grade 2 Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes provided for all the points movements in the month in the Champion Older Male category, with Trip Of Fortune moving back to the top and Al Muthana re-entering the table in fifth spot.

Trip Of Fortune leads on 111 points, followed by Puerto Manzano (98), Gimme A Prince (78), Jet Dark

(70) and Al Muthana (54).

Rain In Holland added to her points tally in the Champion Older Female category with her easy win in the Grade 1 Woolavington 2000 but remains 14 points adrift of Desert Miracle. The latter leads the table on 78 points, followed by Rain In Holland (64), Princess Calla (62), Under Your Spell (38), and Captain’s Ransom (36).

Distance Categories

There was no change to the Champion Sprinter category in May. Gimme A Prince leads on 66 points followed by Princess Calla (62), Isivunguvungu (50), Rio Querari (28), and Bereave (26).

The outcome ofcthe Grade 1 Golden Horse Sprint this Saturday should have a strong

influence on the table in June.

Despite Charles Dickens having won two sophomore mile events this season, The Grade 1 Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas and the Grade 2 World Sports Betting Guineas, neither of these age-restricted events carry points towards the Champion Miler category.

Trip Of Fortune therefore appears to have an unassailable lead at the head of this table heading into the Grade 1 Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge, although a win for Charles Dickens in that race may well swing the public and expert vote in his favour in the final award.

Victories for both Desert Miracle, a likely runner in the Grade 1 Garden Province Stakes, and Al Muthana, seeking a double in the Grade 1 Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge, will close the gap at the top of the table in the coming two months and potentially swing the public and expert vote in their favour come season end.

Trip Of Fortune leads on 106 points, followed by Desert Miracle (72), Al Muthana (54), Under Your Spell (38), Charles Dickens (24), and MK’s Pride (24).

Puerto Manzano remains well clear of the Champion Middle Distance table on 90 points. Rain In Holland is the main mover in this category after Saturday’s Grade 1 Woolavington 2000 win and moves into second place on 64 points.

Jet Dark (48), Make It Snappy (32) and Nexus (32), neither of which were seen in action in May, make up the table.

There were two events in the Champion Stayers category in May but neither event produced point movers to dislodge Salvator Mundi from the top of the table, despite this horse tailing off last in Saturday’s Grade 3 Lonsdale Stirrup Cup.

Earlier in the month Future Pearl entered the table with an easy win in the Grade 3 World Sports Betting Gold Bowl.

Salvator Mundi remains in the lead on 23 points, followed by Nebraas (20), Arumugam (20), Future Pearl (10), and Chrome Yellow (10).

Champion Two-Year-Old Colt

There was no change in this category in May and Lucky Lad leads on 24 points from Cliff Hanger and Jerusalema Rain, both on 8 points, and Gimmeanotherchance and Outlaw King, both on 2 points.

Champion Two-Year-Old Filly

Only Distant Winter added to her points tally this month after her win in the Grade 3 Winter Nursery. She moves onto the table for the first time and into third position.

Unbeaten Grade 2 World Sports Betting SA Fillies Nursery winner Mrs Geriatrix shares the top of the Two-Year-Old filly table with dual Grade 3 winner Winter Cloud on 16 points. They lead from Distant Winter (12), Leaving Las Vegas (8) and Red Hot Rose (8).