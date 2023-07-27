Jamaica netball players ‘ready to go home’ after alleged theft in Cape Town

By Wesley Botton

The host city was placed under the spotlight for the wrong reasons on the eve of the Netball World Cup when members of the Jamaican team were left furious and frustrated following an alleged theft in Cape Town.

Jhaniele Fowler, the captain of the Sunshine Girls, posted on social media that she had been robbed.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Jamaican star Jhaniele Fowler, in Cape Town for the Netball World Cup, which begins Friday, has posted on Instagram about security concerns. pic.twitter.com/lfM71m7UkQ— Erin Delahunty (@della79) July 26, 2023

“This is so unfortunate. This place isn’t safe,” Fowler claimed ahead of her team’s opening World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Friday.

“First they stole money from my purse now people trying to come in on us in our rooms. Really!!!!”

Fowler had been seen promoting the game of netball among the local youth in the build-up to the tournament, contributing to sports development in the Western Cape.

‘We aren’t safe’

In reaction to Fowler’s post, her Jamaica teammate Shamera Sterling suggested she was ready to leave SA before the tournament had even started.

“Seems like we are staying on the streets,” Sterling said.

“We aren’t safe. I’m ready to go home.”

Jamaica and South Africa are in the same group for the opening round of the World Cup tournament, being held in Africa for the first time.

A total of 16 teams will compete at the 10-day quadrennial showpiece. All matches will be played at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

