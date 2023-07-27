Boks Test at Ellis Park: No place to hide for criminals

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

The MD of Ellis Park Stadium, Pieter Burger, says they have upped the ante with regards to safety and security for Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash between the Springboks and Argentina, kicking off at 5.05pm.

This comes following widespread concern about safety and crime among rugby fans due to Ellis Park’s location in Doornfontein.

It has been suggested in some circles that this has played a role in the slow ticket sales for the Boks’ last Test on South African soil before the World Cup. By Thursday midday around 45 000 tickets had been sold for the 60 000-plus capacity stadium.

Criminal syndicates and fighting

Mass events are known to attract criminals, with pickpocketing and the theft of cars among the crimes reported.

Speaking to The Citizen, Burger acknowledged that this is a global phenomenon.

“There will always be a criminal element, that’s the reality unfortunately, internationally as well, not just limited to Emirates Airline Park,” Burger said.

To combat any criminal syndicates that will be out on Saturday and any fighting among spectators under the influence of alcohol in the stands, Burger said they have invested a lot of money in security in and around the stadium.

“We spend a large amount of money on security for a big event like this,” he said.

“We have various levels of security as well. We’ve got armoured vehicles at very specific points, and we’ve redesigned our outer precinct transport plan this year.

“We have got Fidelity ADT and various service providers and community projects we partner with in terms of security. We’ve got an increased number of visible JMPD and Saps members inside and outside the stadium.

“We try our best. We have undercover officers and undercover private security firms that are in plain clothes that infiltrate the inner parts, the entertainment area before and after the game and the outer perimeter to try mitigate the risk of the pickpocketing,” he said.

Burger urged spectators to be vigilant and look after their belongings.

“It’s also about educating people. Fans mustn’t leave their handbags open seven metres away from them while having drinks in the tent. This makes it easy for someone to take something that doesn’t belong to them,” he said.