Title favourites Australia confident ahead of Netball World Cup

Having flaunted their class over the last four years, 11-time champions Australia will turn out as firm favourites when the Netball World Cup starts in Cape Town on Friday, but they will have to be at their best to reclaim the global crown against tough opposition.

The Australian Diamonds were stunned by New Zealand at the previous edition of the quadrennial showpiece in Liverpool in 2019, settling for a rare silver medal, but they have since stamped their authority on the international game.

The world’s top-ranked side are current Commonwealth Games and Netball Quad Series champions, and having lost by just one goal to the Silver Ferns in the 2019 final, captain Liz Watson said they were hungry and confident ahead of their bid to secure a 12th world title.

“The 2019 World Cup was so devastating to come so close, and I know how hard this squad and the coaches have worked across the last few years,” Watson said.

Silver Ferns

As good as they are, however, Australia won’t have things all their own way, and their strongest challenge is again expected to come from defending champions New Zealand.

The Silver Ferns lifted the World Cup trophy for a fifth time when they beat Australia by just one goal in the final four years ago, and six of the players from that squad will compete again at this year’s tournament.

And while New Zealand coach Noeline Taurua admitted Australia were the favourites, she said the Silver Ferns were also wary of other teams going into the 10-day tournament.

“I think Australia are number one because they are the best and you can’t deny the consistency of their ability to perform under intense pressure,” Taurua said.

“I think another thing that we have to be mindful of is that everybody has the opportunity to put out a good performance every time [they are] out on court. You can’t negate anybody.”

Other teams hoping to feature in the medal playoffs include England, who will be eager to take a step up after settling for bronze at the last three successive World Cups, as well as Jamaica, who beat Australia and New Zealand to reach the final of last year’s Commonwealth Games.

Host nation South Africa will also be hoping to put up a fight, as will other African sides including Uganda and Malawi.

