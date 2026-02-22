Sport

South Africa’s Jarvis eagles 18th for Kenyan Open victory

22 February 2026

South African youngster Casey Jarvis made two eagles on the back nine, including one on the 18th hole, to secure a three-shot victory and his maiden European Tour title at the Kenya Open on Sunday.

The 22-year-old fired an eight-under-par final round of 62 to pull clear of American Davis Bryant at the top of the leaderboard on 25-under for the tournament.

Jarvis was tied for the lead on 19-under with Bryant when he poured in a lengthy eagle putt on the par-four 12th.

The world number 195 wrapped up the win with his second eagle on the par-five closing hole.

“I know this moment doesn’t happen often so we’re going to celebrate it properly tonight,” said Jarvis, who shared the lead after each of the first three rounds.

“Only a four-hour flight to Jo’burg — I feel sorry for the people on the plane because I feel like it’s going to be pretty loud!”

His compatriot Hennie du Plessis finished third on 21-under.

