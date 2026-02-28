Casey Jarvis powers into SA Open lead on day three

South Africans Casey Jarvis and Hennie du Plessis lead the home hopes heading into the final day of the SA Open in Stellenbosch.

South African Casey Jarvis produced a sparkling third round six-under-par 64 to power into an outright lead after day three of the 115th SA Open at Stellenbosch Golf Club on Saturday.

Jarvis is aiming to clinch back-to-back titles, after winning the Kenyan Open last weekend, and now heads into the final day of the SA open on 11-under-par, one shot ahead of fellow countryman Hennie du Plessis and Italian Francesco Laporta.

It was an unblemished round from Jarvis that saw him knock in six birdies, along with 12 pars, to see him rise up the leaderboard and into the pound seat, which included a clutch 20-footer for par on the last hole, to take precious momentum into the last day.

“I was actually just thinking as I was finishing off my scorecard that could be one of my greatest putts in front of a home crowd, so I think that was a really cool moment. Obviously it’s good momentum heading into tomorrow. To make that putt (at the last) was really nice,” said Jarvis.

“I really enjoyed it, I played really nicely out there. It wasn’t easy. The home support is fantastic and I’m really, really looking forward to tomorrow. The experience is great, this course and the home fans are amazing and I love playing here.”

For Du Plessis, he followed up his course record second round seven-under 63, with a third round three-under 67, featuring five birdies and two bogeys, to move into a share of second place, along with overnight leader Laporta, who slipped down a spot after an even-par round of 70.

Best of the rest

Scotland’s Calum Hill was also in good form on the day, striking six birdies, but a bogey on his last hole saw him finish with a five-under round of 65, that left him alone ranked fourth on eight-under.

Three other players matched Jarvis’ impressive round of 64, with Kieron van Wyk sinking an eagle on the par five 12th, to go with his five birdies and one bogey, to rise up for a share of fifth on seven-under along with Xander Basson and England’s Nathan Kimsey.

The other two were Daniel van Tonder, with an unblemished round of six birdies, and Frenchman Frederic Lacroix, with seven birdies and a bogey, as they joined a large group tied eighth on six-under, including Brandon Grace, Haydn Porteous, Dean Burmester, Spain’s Angel Ayora and England’s Joe Dean.

In all South Africans dominate the top 10 positions, with eight out of the 14 players in the mix sitting well placed to challenge for the title on day four.

It is unlikely that any other players will be able to mount any sort of challenge on the final day, as it would take an incredible round, coupled with poor rounds from the current pace setters to give players further down the list a shot.

Full leaderboard