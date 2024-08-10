Jo-Ane van Dyk spears another Olympic medal for Team SA

Van Dyk secured the silver medal with the second-best throw of her career.

Javelin thrower Jo-Ane van Dyk delivered a stunning performance on Friday night, lifting South Africa’s tally to six medals at the Paris Olympics.

Van Dyk, a four-time African Championships medallist, launched a 63.93m heave with her second attempt in the final, landing the spear just 29cm short of the personal best (64.22m) she set in the qualifying round earlier in the week.

She took second place behind Japanese athlete Haruka Kitaguchi, who won gold with a first-round throw of 65.80m.

Meanwhile, in the men’s high jump final, 20-year-old Brian Raats cleared 2.17m, but he failed with all three attempts at 2.22m, settling for 12th position.

Earlier, in the men’s marathon, Elroy Gelant finished 11th in 2:09:07 and Stephen Mokoka was 27th in 2:10:59.

Later on Friday evening, the SA men’s 4x400m relay team were set to line up in the final of their event.

Other sports

Elsewhere on Saturday, paddler Hamish Lovermore ended eighth in his kayak singles semifinal in 3:33.89.

Lovemore went on to win the B final in 3:27.94, a time which would have given him fourth place in the A final.

In the women’s golf tournament, Ashleigh Buhai finished in a tie for 13th place on three-under par after shooting two-under 70 in the final round.

Her compatriot, Paula Reto, closed the fourth round in a tie for 44th position on 11-over par.

And on the wrestling mat, Steyn de Lange was defeated by Givi Matcharashvili of Georgia in the 1/8 finals of the men’s 97kg division.

Track cyclist Jean Spies settled for sixth place in his race in the first round of the men’s keirin competition. Spies went on to finish fifth in his repechage race and he was eliminated ahead of the quarterfinals.

Looking ahead

With one day of competition remaining at the Paris Games, the SA team had raked in a total of six medals including one gold, three silver and two bronze.

Closing out the national team’s campaign in the French capital, three South African athletes – Gerda Steyn, Irvette van Zyl and Cian Oldknow – will turn out in the women’s marathon at 8am on Sunday morning.