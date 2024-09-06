OPINION: A lack of depth makes the Paralympic Games inherently unfair

Some athletes will have to hope for a bit more luck at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

Mpumelelo Mhlongo won gold in the T44 100m event in Paris, but he struggled against T64 athletes in the long jump. Picture: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/AFP

For many athletes at the Paralympic Games, good form isn’t enough to challenge for podium places. A bit of luck is needed as well.

In order to be competitive, athletes must hope there are enough individuals participating in their events in their classifications. If not, they have to compete in combined classifications, which can strip them of their medal chances.

And this lucky draw can have an effect before the Games even begin, with some athletes missing out on qualifying for the showpiece because there are not enough people in their classification to include their events on the programme.

This is why supremely talented double amputee Ntando Mahlangu is not competing in Paris.

But this issue cannot be avoided. There is a lack of depth in competitions for athletes with disabilities which we don’t see in able-bodied sport where there is never a shortage of participants.

The reality is that a shortage of depth means events at the Paralympic Games are often unfair.

Mhlongo struggles

Perhaps the best example of this, from a South African perspective, was the hand Mpumelelo Mhlongo was dealt in the men’s long jump event in Paris.

After winning the 100m final in the T44 classification, Mhlongo had to compete in a combined T44/T64 event in the long jump on Wednesday night. Despite breaking the T44 world record with a leap of 7.12m, he settled for fifth place, more than a metre behind German winner Markus Rehm (8.13m).

And while the organisers would have done their best to make things as fair as possible, T44 and T64 athletes are in completely different boats.

Athletes in the T44 classification have mild limb loss or muscle weakness in the legs, and they don’t use prosthetics. However, T64 athletes are single-leg amputees.

Though it might seem like amputees would have a disadvantage, it’s often actually the other way around. Having two legs that don’t work as well as you’d like is more of a disadvantage in competitive athletics than having a prosthetic leg which is designed to help you perform at your best.

So the Paralympics is not fair, and for some athletes the Paris Games just didn’t go their way. They’ll have to hope for a bit more luck in Los Angeles in 2028.