Lara van Niekerk just misses out on World Champs medal

By Wesley Botton

Putting up a tremendous fight after being given a lifeline, Lara van Niekerk narrowly missed out on a medal on Sunday, closing out the SA team’s campaign with a thrilling performance at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka.

Van Niekerk had fallen agonisingly short of a place in the 50m breaststroke semi-finals the day before. But she ultimately secured a spot after compatriot Tatjana Schoenmaker withdrew in order to give her a position on the starting blocks in the penultimate round.

Taking full advantage of the opportunity, 20-year-old Van Niekerk was third fastest in the semi-finals, progressing safely through to the medal contest.

In the final, she went on to grab fourth position in 30.09 seconds, just 0.05 outside a place on the podium.

Lithuanian swimmer Ruta Meilutyte won a fast race in 29.16, breaking the world record to win gold.

Other results

Earlier on Sunday, in the morning session, Rebecca Meder was 21st overall in the women’s 400m medley heats. She clocked 4:45.68 and was eliminated ahead of the final.

In the absence of former world champion Chad le Clos and rising star Pieter Coetze, who both opted out of the global showpiece, Van Niekerk and Schoenmaker were the only South Africans to reach finals at the eight-day gala.

Schoenmaker was the national team’s only medallist, securing gold in the 200m breaststroke and silver in the 100m breaststroke.

Producing the only other real highlight for the SA squad at the eight-day gala, Meder broke her own national record in the 200m medley heats, stopping the clock at 2:10.95.