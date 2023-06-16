Sport

By Trevor Cramer
Senior sports sub-editor
1 minute read
16 Jun 2023
9:11 am

LISTEN: Comrades action replay and Currie Cup countdown

It was a day to remember for Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn as both smashed the 'down' record.

Talking Point podcast 16 June 2023

It was a record-breaking Sunday with both the men’s and women’s records smashed by Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn respectively at the 96th running of the Comrades Marathon in KZN last weekend.

On a stunning day, Dijana went back-to-back after winning the race in 2022 as well, while Steyn returned to the race after not running last year to break the long-standing ‘down’ record held by Frith van der Merwe.

Steyn also won this year’s Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town to ensure “living legend” status.

Currie Cup

South African rugby fans were also treated to an intriguing final round of Currie Cup action last weekend, with the Sharks and Cheetahs emerging as the top teams. They’ll host the two semi-finals in Durban and Bloemfontein this weekend, against the Pumas and Bulls respectively.

The Comrades and Currie Cup are this week’s big issues on Talking Point, The Citizen’s weekly sports podcast hosted by Trevor Cramer.

He’s joined on the line by Wesley Botton to wrap up the Comrades, while Ross Roche talks all things Currie Cup.

Of course, as usual, the panel also reveal their Gold Star and Flop of the week.

Enjoy.

