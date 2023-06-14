Johan Goosen sounds Bulls warning: ‘We can go anywhere and win’

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Bulls may have lost at home and away to the Cheetahs during this year’s Currie Cup round-robin phase, but they will go to Bloemfontein on Saturday for their semi-final meeting knowing they can go anywhere and win.

This belief to do the impossible, to beat the odds, to upset the applecart, stems from their win against United Rugby Championship powerhouse Leinster, who the Bulls beat in Ireland in the URC semi-finals last season.

Jake White’s men weren’t given a chance to win in Dublin against one of European rugby’s strongest teams, but the Bulls shocked their hosts 27-26 to qualify for the final (where they lost to the Stormers).

‘Anything can happen’

This year, in the Currie Cup, the Bulls have lost 27-31 (in Pretoria) and 7-32 (in Bloemfontein) to the Cheetahs, and will be the underdogs in Saturday’s semi-final, but experienced former Cheetahs man Johan Goosen says anything can happen on the day.

“It definitely counts something for us … we have gone to places where no one has given us a chance and won,” said the Bulls back, referring to last season’s win away to Leinster.

“The spirit and belief in the camp is good, so I know if we play to our potential we can win. A semi-final is always close, anything can happen. We must just cut out the outside noise.”

The fact the Bulls are even in the semi-finals is quite the feat, considering the Pretoria-based team lost their first four matches, including against the Griffons.

Goosen said it was now important for the team to deliver, to end an up-and-down season on all fronts on a high note.

‘We’re still alive’

“It would be massive for us as a group if we were able to win the Currie Cup,” said the man who’s currently playing at fullback, in the absence of Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse.

“We’ve gone through tough times this season, but we’re still alive. We’re a proud union and it will be good to win the Currie Cup.

“It’s not how you start (a competition), but how you end it … we needed a ticket to the semis (and got it) and now we’re working hard to win the silverware.”

Goosen said the fact the Bulls had played against and lost to the Cheetahs in their final round-robin game last weekend, would be beneficial in the semi-finals. “We’ve seen them and now know what to expect, know what the Cheetahs do,” said Goosen.

In Saturday’s other semi-final the Sharks host the Pumas.