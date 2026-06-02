FIFA World Cup 2026: South African fans warned of rising online scams

As FIFA World Cup 2026 excitement builds, cybersecurity experts are warning football fans to be vigilant. Here's how to stay safe online.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 set to kick off on 11 June, South African football fans are being urged to remain vigilant online as cybercriminals ramp up efforts to exploit the excitement surrounding the world’s biggest sporting event.

Experts warn that scammers are already targeting supporters through fake ticket sales, phishing campaigns, fraudulent accommodation listings and malicious streaming platforms, creating significant risks for fans both travelling to North America and watching from home.

The expanded 2026 tournament, which will be hosted across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States, is expected to attract millions of spectators and generate unprecedented levels of online engagement.

According to cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks, this scale makes the event one of the largest potential cybercrime targets in sporting history.

“South Africans are passionate soccer supporters, and many will have been planning and saving for this trip for years. But the fans watching from home are just as much in the crosshairs. Anywhere people are engaging digitally with this event, cybercriminals will be waiting,” said Justin Lee, regional vice-president for Sub-Saharan Africa at Palo Alto Networks.

The seven biggest World Cup cyber threats

South African fans warned of rising online scams ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: Supplied, Meta

Palo Alto Networks’ threat intelligence division, Unit 42, has identified seven key cyber threats that supporters should be aware of before and during the tournament.

1. Fake ticket websites and social media sellers

Fraudulent websites and fake social media accounts posing as authorised ticket sellers are already circulating online. Experts advise supporters to purchase tickets only through FIFA’s official channels or authorised resale partners. Fans are also urged to avoid purchasing tickets through WhatsApp groups, Telegram channels or direct messages on social media platforms.

2. Phishing scams

Cybercriminals are using convincing emails, text messages and fake websites to trick fans into revealing personal information. Common lures include fake ticket cancellations, lottery winnings, free streaming offers and accreditation issues. Supporters should carefully check website addresses and avoid clicking on unsolicited links claiming to be affiliated with FIFA.

3. QR code fraud

One of the fastest-growing scams linked to major sporting events involves fraudulent QR codes. Fake transport passes, parking permits and shuttle services may appear legitimate but fail when scanned or directs users to malicious websites. Experts recommend verifying any QR code through official tournament, transport or venue channels before scanning.

4. Accommodation scams

Fraudulent holiday rentals and fake accommodation listings remain a major concern for travelling supporters. Scammers often encourage victims to make payments outside recognised booking platforms, sometimes requesting bank transfers or cryptocurrency payments. Consumers should treat such requests as a significant warning sign.

5. Public Wi-Fi risks and mobile malware

Airports, fan zones and transport hubs frequently attract cybercriminals looking to steal login credentials and personal information. Using public Wi-Fi without protection can expose sensitive data. Cybersecurity experts recommend using mobile data or a reputable virtual private network (VPN), ensuring devices are updated and removing unused public Wi-Fi networks after travelling.

6. Fake streaming services and malicious apps

Fans watching from home are also potential targets. Fraudulent streaming websites and fake FIFA-themed mobile applications are expected to increase throughout the tournament. These platforms often seek to steal passwords, collect personal information or infect devices with malware. Before downloading any app, users should verify that it appears on FIFA’s official list of approved applications.

7. Fake competitions and social media account takeovers

Scammers frequently use fake prize draws, giveaways and competition alerts to harvest personal information. Supporters should be cautious of unsolicited messages claiming they have won tickets, prizes or exclusive experiences, particularly if they are asked to provide login credentials or sensitive personal details.

How major platforms are responding

Technology company Meta has announced a range of measures aimed at protecting football fans from scams during the tournament.

The company says it is working with industry partners, law enforcement agencies and organisations such as Visa to identify and disrupt fraudulent networks operating across multiple platforms.

South African fans warned of rising online scams ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: Supplied, Meta

According to a statement from the platform, it recently helped dismantle a scam network that used fake FIFA World Cup branding and spoof websites to promote fraudulent gambling schemes designed to steal personal and financial information from users.

The company is also introducing educational prompts on Facebook that will encourage users searching for World Cup tickets to buy only from verified sources and report suspicious content.

In addition, the platform says it will continue enforcing policies against scams, bullying, harassment and hateful conduct while expanding safety tools available to players, teams and supporters.

Meta also recommended several simple precautions similar to those outlined above.

“The World Cup should be an extraordinary experience, whether you are in the stadium or on your sofa,” said Lee. “A little digital caution goes a long way towards making sure it stays that way.”