Mustapha Cassiem shines bright as SA men’s indoor hockey team win bronze

The SA striker helped the team finish in third place for a first World Cup medal.

South African indoor hockey player Mustapha Cassiem has been named Player of the Tournament at the recently held Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia after leading the country to their first-ever World Cup medal, securing bronze in a historic campaign.

Cassiem was in scintillating form throughout the tournament, finishing with 17 goals from his six matches. He has now scored 118 goals in just 47 international games.

Cassiem won the Young Player award in the 2023 edition of the same tournament.

Results

The SA team beat Belgium 6-5 in the third-fourth playoff match on Sunday to secure the bronze medal – their first World Cup medal in history – in Porec on Sunday.

Cassiem scored a hat trick in the third-fourth match, with the team’s other goals coming from Dayaan Cassiem (2) and Hans Neethling.

South Africa won three and lost two matches in their pool. They beat Croatia 8-6, Poland 5-2, and Iran 6-0, while their defeats came against Austria (8-6) and Germany (6-1).

The 22-year-old Mustapha and Dayaan (26) are brothers. Both have represented South African in outdoor, field hockey as well as indoor hockey. They attended Bishops for their schooling and play for Western Province.