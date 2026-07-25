Hendricks wins gold, Le Clos makes history at Commonwealth Games

Le Clos became the first male athlete in any code to earn more than 18 medals at the multi-sport showpiece.

The South African swimming team raked in three medals on Friday, led by Nathan Hendricks, while Chad le Clos stepped on the podium for the 19th time of his career at the Commonwealth Games.

Competing on day two of the quadrennial showpiece in Glasgow, visually impaired swimmer Hendricks dominated the men’s S13 100m freestyle final, touching the wall in 54.54 seconds to secure the national squad’s first gold medal.

“This is my first senior medal and I’m ecstatic. I’m so grateful for the opportunity,” Hendricks told the Sascoc website.

“This gold is a gift from me to those who have helped me along the way. I’m still in shock and it doesn’t feel real, but obviously I’m so happy.”

“Now I’m going to knuckle down, I’ve still got the 50m to come, so hopefully I can get another one.”

Le Clos shines again

Meanwhile, Le Clos joined Pieter Coetzé, Guy Brooks and Ruard van Renen in claiming bronze in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final in 3:13.99.

Le Clos, 34, became the first male athlete in any sport to secure more than 18 career medals at the Commonwealth spectacle.

“I couldn’t have done it without the boys. Everyone pulled their weight tonight,” said Le Clos, who earned his first Commonwealth Games medal back in 2010.

“The nerves were definitely there but we needed the medal to do it for South Africa. It capped off a phenomenal night for the swimmers.”

Another bronze

In the women’s 4x100m freestyle final, Aimee Canny, Rebecca Meder, Erin Gallagher and Olivia Nel grabbed bronze in 3:38.67, setting a new African record.

After two days of competition at the Games, South Africa were lying in a tie for fifth in the medals table with one gold and two bronze.

Looking ahead, the SA team were in the hunt for more medals in the evening session in the pool on Saturday night.

Seven swimmers progressed to finals and were set to join the hunt for podium places.

They are Coetzé and Van Renen (men’s 50m backstroke), Michael Houlie and Chris Smith (100m breaststroke), Gallagher, Caitlin de Lange and Jessica Thompson (50m butterfly).