Pieter Coetzé leads the charge as SA swimmers rake in three more medals

After three days of competition, the national team were lying fifth in the table with a total of six medals.

Backstroke specialist Pieter Coetzé spearheaded the charge on Saturday, with the South African team securing another three podium places in the swimming pool, raising their tally to six medals at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Coetzé stormed to victory in the men’s 50m backstroke final, winning gold in a Games record of 24.18.

Behind him, compatriot Ruard van Renen also earned a spot on the podium, snatching bronze in 24.51.

“This is an amazing feeling,” said 22-year-old Coetzé, who had joined Van Renen in the 4x100m freestyle relay team that grabbed bronze the night before.

“I have had to overcome challenges in training for these Games and have been through quite a tough time, so I didn’t know what was going to happen, and the way it’s worked out means a lot to me. I’ve never sung the national anthem on the podium with a teammate before.”

In the women’s 50m butterfly final, Erin Gallagher secured her second medal of the Games.

Gallagher, who had also earned a relay bronze on Friday night, bagged silver in the women’s 50m butterfly final on Saturday, with compatriots Jessica Thompson (25.92) and Caitlin de Lange (26.33) finishing fourth and sixth respectively to showcase the nation’s depth.

Other results and highlights

In the men’s 100m breaststroke final, Michael Houlie (1:00.35) and Chris Smith (1:00.79) took seventh and eighth positions.

Looking ahead to the evening session in the pool on Sunday, multiple SA swimmers were set to target medals after qualifying for finals in their events.

They included Calvyn Justus (men’s 50m freestyle), Chad le Clos (100m butterfly), Olivia Nel (women’s 100m backstroke), and Aimee Canny, Kaylene Corbett and Rebecca Meder (women’s 100m breaststroke).

Coetzé could also line up in the men’s 200m backstroke final, provided he progresses through the morning heats.

Among the highlights in other sports on Saturday, Caitlyn Rooskrantz, Naveen Daries, Zelme Daries, Karma Visagie and Buhle Nhleko finished fifth in the women’s gymnastics team final with a score of 142.50.

The Proteas netball side beat Malawi 65-44 in their first pool match of the Games.

After three days of competition, the SA team were lying fifth in the overall table with six medals (two gold, one silver and three bronze).