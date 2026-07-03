Newcastle United fan Dricus du Plessis ‘Knox’ on Premier League’s door

UFC fighter's hydration drink joins forces with Premier League team.

Another South African company has officially entered the world of the English Premier League with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Dricus du Plessis’ hydration brand joining forces with a footballing giant.

Knox Hydrate was founded by Du Plessis and Australian entrepreneur Ethan Hughes in 2024.

Since the launch Knox has built brand recognition through partnerships and sponsorships across sporting organisations and platforms including WWE, UFC, EFC, and NASCAR.

Knox Hydration is a popular, science backed sports and hydration drink. It’s essentially water+ for all ages and is a caffeine-free, sugar-free beverage designed to help athletes and individuals rehydrate, recover, and support everyday performance, while being suitable for everyone from kids to older adults.

Just recently they joined the footballing ranks, securing a lucrative three-year deal with Newcastle United worth up to £60 million.

“Newcastle United has one of the most passionate and loyal fan bases in world football. The club has a rich history, exciting ambitions for the future, and a growing international presence,” Hughes told The Citizen.

“It felt like a natural fit for Knox as we continue building our brand on a global stage.”

SA’s connection to the Premier League

South Africa has a brief history with the English Premier League, both good and bad.

While not a corporate company, South African Tourism proposed a controversial R1-billion sleeve sponsorship and media deal with Spurs. The highly debated 3-year agreement ultimately sparked national protests in South Africa and was cancelled in February 2023.

In 2010 Investec became Tottenham Hotspurs’ first-ever “cup shirt sponsor” with their logo featuring exclusively on the club’s playing shirts during cup competitions, including the FA Cup, League Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

South African betting brand Hollywoodbets served as the official principal partner and front-of-shirt sponsor for Premier League club Brentford FC. This partnership began in 2021 and was extended through the 2025/26 season.

Unfortunately this deal ended at the end of last season with the Premier League voluntary agreeing to withdraw gambling sponsorships.

Knox has now stepped in to become the latest SA company to tread these waters.

“We wanted to expand into a demographic that we hadn’t previously reached. Football is the world’s most followed sport, with an incredibly diverse and passionate global fan base,” Hughes said.

“The English Premier League is the most-watched football league in the world, making it the ideal platform for a global brand like Knox.

“As we continue our expansion into Europe, partnering with a Premier League club allows us to significantly increase our international visibility and connect with fans across multiple markets.”

Dricus du Plessis

A massive advantage for any company is the involvement of a sporting superstar and in South Africa it doesn’t get any bigger than Du Plessis.

The former UFC middleweight champion will be attempting to regain his title, beginning with a high-profile clash against Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman at UFC Oklahoma on 18 July.

Asked who DDP supports in the English Premier League, Hughes said he was a Magpie now.

“Dricus is proudly a Newcastle supporter now. Through this partnership, he’s excited to be part of the Newcastle community moving forward.

“As his schedule allows, Dricus plans to attend a number of Newcastle’s home matches over time. The partnership creates opportunities for him to engage with the club, the fans, and the wider Newcastle community,” he added.

Aside from having “Knox” on the Newcastle matchday shirts, the branding will be seen all over.

“This partnership goes well beyond shirt branding. Knox receives comprehensive brand exposure across Newcastle United’s platforms, including stadium branding, training ground visibility, digital and social media content, and matchday activations.

“Our branding will also be seen during global television broadcasts, giving Knox exposure to millions of viewers worldwide,” Hughes concluded.

Knox will be rolled out in the United Kingdom in the coming weeks.

Newcastle begin their Premier League campaign on 23 August when they welcome Liverpool to St James’ Park