Novak Djokovic digs deep to win first-round clash at French Open

German second seed Alexander Zverev eased past France's Benjamin Bonzi in his opening match.

Novak Djokovic battled from behind to keep his dream of winning a 25th major crown at Roland Garros alive, while Alexander Zverev enjoyed a more comfortable first-round victory as the clay-court Grand Slam got underway on Sunday.

Lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires for a fourth time would send the 39-year-old Djokovic clear as the player with the most major titles in the history of the sport.

Djokovic’s last Grand Slam title came at the US Open in 2023, and with double-defending Roland Garros champion Carlos Alcaraz missing through injury, he knows this is a big chance to seal that elusive quarter century of crowns.

But that dream looked in jeopardy in his opening match against the big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who was playing in front of a vocal home support in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Fighting back

The Serb had to deploy all of his expertise as a returner to finally find a way to break the 2.01-metre Mpetshi Perricard’s serve as he fought back to win 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 in just under three hours on court.

“The match, it was very challenging, obviously mentally,” Djokovic told reporters after making a record 82nd appearance at a major.

“First set, zero chance on him serving. It’s one of the most tremendous serves in terms of precision and speed that I have ever faced in my career.

“Obviously, the crowd gets into it and you feel the pressure even more. All in all, it was a good match to be part of.

“Three hours, just what the doctor ordered at age 39.”

After struggling with a shoulder issue that caused him to miss the vast majority of the clay-court swing, Djokovic’s victory over the former world number 29 was his first on the red dirt in 2026.

He will meet another Frenchman in Valentin Royer in the second round after the world number 74 beat Bolivian qualifier Hugo Dellien.

Zverev wins in straight sets

Under a blazing sun earlier in the day, German second seed Zverev eased past France’s Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

The 29-year-old said it was “always nice to start with a straight-sets win”, and he will doubtless have been glad to spend as little time on court as possible with the thermometer going past 30C in the French capital.

The only blip for Zverev in an otherwise polished performance was conceding a break of serve in the second frame against the world number 95 but he swiftly righted course to claim that frame.

He will next face Czech Tomas Machac, who earlier beat Belgium’s Zizou Bergs 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Karen Khachanov of Russia also advanced into the second round with a straight-sets win over French wild card Arthur Gea.

Czech 26th seed Jakub Mensik made similarly short work of another French invitee, Titouan Droguet, as the 20-year-old strolled through 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Brazilian 19-year-old Joao Fonseca put on a clinical display to see off hometown qualifier Luka Pavlovic without dropping a set.

Taylor Fritz, the seventh seed, again suffered another early exit from Roland Garros as the American went down 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (9/11), 6-1 to his 148th-ranked compatriot Nishesh Basavareddy.

Krejcikova eliminated

Former French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova was another high-profile departee as the world number 41 was eliminated 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 by American 26th seed Hailey Baptiste.

She was joined in exiting Roland Garros by fellow former major winners Emma Raducanu and Sofia Kenin.

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk earned her 12th consecutive win on clay as she eased past Oksana Selekhmeteva, who was born in Russia but obtained Spanish nationality four days ago, 6-2, 6-3.

The Madrid Open champion then revealed that her family home in Kyiv was nearly struck by a Russian missile during a massive bombardment of the Ukrainian capital earlier on Sunday.

“This morning, 100 metres from my parents’ house, a missile fell,” the 15th seed said.

“All my thoughts and all my heart was to the people of Ukraine today. My biggest example are Ukrainian people today.”

Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic opened play on Court Philippe Chatrier with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Austrian qualifier Sinja Kraus.

Russian teenager and eighth seed Mirra Andreeva navigated her way past 181st-ranked Fiona Ferro of France in straight sets.