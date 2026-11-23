SWF alleges that some workers currently earn as little as R6 200 per month.

Hundreds of workers at The Foschini Group (TFG)’s distribution centres in Gauteng braved cold, rainy weather on Monday to strike, demanding a salary increase of at least 94%.

The workers are represented by the Simunye Workers Forum (SWF), an unregistered labour organisation and movement. This is not the first company where the forum has led a strike. For the past two weeks, SWF has led a strike at Festive Chicken in Olifantsfontein, demanding a similarly large increase.

TFG is a retail giant with about 40 speciality retail brands across Africa, the United Kingdom and Australia. It owns Foschini, Markham, Jet, Exact, The Fix, Fabiani, Relay Jeans and others.

TFG workers brave the weather

Workers submitted a 48-hour strike notice to TFG on 20 November after wage negotiations deadlocked. Workers downed tools at the Kempton Park and Midrand centres.

One of the workers, and also an SWF representative, Esther Mwasi, told The Citizen that they had been gathering at the centres since Monday morning and planned to stay there for the rest of the day if the weather allows.

“The weather is not looking good, but we plan to stay until 6pm. Today, there has not been any communication [from the company] yet. The district said there is about 295 workers, but anyone is allowed to join us. From what we are seeing, there are no more than 100 workers on site right now because of the bad weather.”

Labour union

Mwasi said TFG does not want to engage with SWF because it is not a registered labour union.

“So what is happening is TFG does not want any union, but since we started talking to the company and seeing that they are giving us problems, we sought legal advice from Simunye. Simunye is not a union, but it is a forum.”

Under South Africa’s Labour Relations Act (LRA), workers do not need to be part of a registered trade union to participate in or launch a strike, provided they meet the core legal requirements for a protected strike.

The retail giant, in a media statement shared with The Citizen, said: “TFG has well-established engagement forums and has attempted to engage with elected representatives and has held numerous town halls and departmental meetings with all employees.

“TFG also requested CCMA facilitation, which the employees declined. Our door remains open to continued engagement with our employees.”

TFG employee demands

The movement said it is demanding a 45-hour workweek from Monday to Friday, with overtime pay for additional hours worked on weekends.

They alleged that workers currently work Monday to Saturday, and sometimes on Sundays. However, they do not receive overtime pay for work done on Saturdays and Sundays.

The table also includes a salary adjustment for specific positions and workers demand that their positions be clearly identified. “Each position must have a specific level of remuneration.” The movement alleged that some workers are currently earning as little as R6 200 per month.

94% salary increase on the table

Proposed hourly rates and monthly salaries by SWF are:

Checkers | R77.00/hour | R15 000/month

Pickers | R62.00/hour | R12 000/month

Packers | R67.00/hour | R13 000/month

Replenishers | R72.00/hour | R14 000/month

Clerks | R90.00/hour | R17 500/month

Receivers | R72.00/hour | R14 000/month

Drivers | R82.00/hour | R16 000/month

VNA Operators | R82.00/hour | R16 000/month

Crew | R62.00/hour | R12 000/month

Assistant Drivers | R67.00/hour | R13 000/month

Open to engagement

“The strike notice states clearly that ‘the representatives of the employees remain available to meet with the company to seek a resolution to the dispute’.

“When workers are employed or moved from the labour broker to TFG Logistics, the company merely classifies them all as distribution centre associates, no matter what work they are doing.

“There is no clear demarcation of positions. Now workers are demanding that all positions must be clear with specific levels of salary,” said SWF.

Is the increase affordable?

SWF is also demanding that Festive Chicken, owned by Astral Foods, give employees more than a 74% increase, while some employees are demanding more than a 100% increase.

Astral Foods has said it cannot give employees these increases as the company is still recovering after load shedding pushed the group into its first-ever annual financial loss in 2023.

Can TFG afford the increases? The retail giant recently announced it has closed 178 underperforming stores, bringing its total footprint across three continents to 4 807 operating stores, as its online platform, Bash, drives sales.