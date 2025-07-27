Oosthuizen on playing LIV Golf event in SA: ‘It will be an unforgettable experience’

The tournament will be held in March 2026 at Steyn City in Johannesburg.

South African golfers Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Dean Burmester of the LIV Golf Stinger team will be in action in Joburg next year in March. Picture: Ian Maule/Getty Images

For the first time in many years South African golf fans will get a chance to watch some of the sport’s greatest players closeup on home soil when a LIV Golf tournament is staged in Johannesburg for the first time next year.

Steyn City will host the first ever LIV Golf event in Africa between 20 and 22 March next year and besides local golfing heroes Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Dean Burmester, who play for the Stinger team and will be in action, golf fans will get a chance to see a number of Major winners in action as well.

Among the players who’ll feature in the tournament are Major champions Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, and Martin Kaymer, and others including Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood and Joaquin Niemann.

Not since the hey days of the “Million Dollar” at Sun City and the 2003 Presidents Cup, played in George, have South African golf fans seen worldwide stars up close and personal as they will at the LIV event.

Among the players who featured in the Presidents Cup at Fancourt were Tiger Woods, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, Kenny Perry, Justin Leonard and Mickelson for the US team, while Ernie Els was supported by the likes of Vijay Singh and Adam Scott on the Presidents Cup team.

‘Always special playing at home’

Oosthuizen, who won the Open Championship at St Andrews in 2010 for his only Major and is still regarded one of South Africa’s best players, and favourites, too, said he was thrilled to be a part of history being made.

“It’s always special to compete at home, and I’m incredibly proud to bring LIV Golf to South Africa for the first time,” said Oosthuizen, who is captain of the Stinger team, at the announcement in London on Saturday.

“For Branden, Charl, Dean and I to play in front of our fans, friends, and families will be an unforgettable experience.

“South African sports fans love their golf, and I am sure they will turn out in large numbers to support Stinger. South Africa has given so much to us, and now we get to give something back.”

The tournament at Steyn City will be played over three days (54 holes).

Steven Louw, CEO of Steyn City Properties, said they’d probably have to toughen up the course a bit by growing the rough and narrowing the fairways, but he also said, “Everyone still wants to see guys having a go and making birdies”.

Tickets and fan packages for the tournament next March are already available through the LIV Golf site.