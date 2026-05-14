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List of South Africans who have won a Major golf title

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

14 May 2026

11:16 am

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There are only seven who have been fortunate enough to lift one of golf's four Major trophies.

Gary Player

Gary Player, the only South African to have won the PGA Championship, is seen here in action during the first round of the Senior PGA Championship at the Aronimink Golf Club on June 5, 2003. This year’s PGA takes place at the same Aronimink Golf Club from Thursday. Picture: Scott Halleran/Getty Images

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The year’s second Major, the PGA Championship, gets underway in Pennsylvania on Thursday, with five South Africans in the field at Aronimink Golf Club.

America’s Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion.

The five South Africans hoping to write their name in the history books are Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Garrick Higgo, Casey Jarvis, Aldrich Potgieter and Jayden Schaper.

They will be gunning to be the first SA golfer to win a Major title since Ernie Elis won the Open in 2012 at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

Interestingly, the only South African to have won the PGA Championship title is Gary Player.

In total, only seven South Africans have won a Major golf title, namely Player, Bobby Locke, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Trevor Immelman, Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen.

Here is a list of South Africans who have won a Major golf title:

Masters

Gary Player (1961, 1974, 1978)
Trevor Immelman (2008)
Charl Schwartzel (2011)

PGA Championship

Gary Player (1962, 1972)

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US Open

Gary Player (1965)
Ernie Els (1994, 1997)
Retief Goosen (2001, 2004)

The Open Championship

Bobby Locke (1949, 1950, 1952, 1957)
Gary Player (1959, 1968, 1974)
Ernie Els (2002, 2012)
Louis Oosthuizen (2010)

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