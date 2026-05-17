Pirates’ Ouaddou – ‘We must push for one more week’

'A lot of people were celebrating before and getting the champagne out before the end,' said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou tried to focus on the positives after his side blew their chance to all-but win the Betway Premiership title in front of their own fans at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

Pirates’ party pooped – for now

Pirates’ goalless draw with Durban City postponed what would surely have been a party long into the night in Soweto.

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A victory would have moved Pirates above Mamelodi Sundowns in the table on goal difference.

And the Buccaneers’ goal difference (+44) is so superior to Sundowns’ (+36) that their final league game away to Orbit College on Saturday would have been a formality.

Now Pirates have to win that game to lift their first league title in 14 years.

“Of course we wanted to offer the three points (against City) but I want to be clear it was not for the title,” Ouaddou told the post match press conference.

“A lot of people were celebrating before and getting the champagne out before the end. We were clear of our target, to take three points in front of our own fans, but it didn’t happen.

“But if you remember since the start of the season I have been saying the title may be decided in the last game. And we are in it (the title race).

“So I am really confident and my players have to be confident as well. It is the beauty of the PSL. Durban City came and played a strong game and it shows the interest in the PSL. Nodody gives up.

Ouaddou – ‘It is really good to keep the suspense until the end’

“Of course we can be disappointed but for the interest of the PSL it is really good to keep the suspense until the end. In eight years this is unusual.”

The last time the Premiership race headed to the final game of the season, Ernst Middendorp’s Kaizer Chiefs needed a win over Baroka FC to seal the 2019/20 title.

Chiefs, however, could only draw 1-1 with Baroka FC, meaning Sundowns won the league with a 3-0 win over Black Leopards.

The slight difference about this Saturday is that Sundowns will not be playing, having already finished their Premiership campaign. Still, the Orbit game is win or bust for Pirates.

“We must push for one more week and we really hope to give happiness and joy to the fans,” added Ouaddou.

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“It will not be easy. We are playing against a team trying to save their position in the PSL. But let’s go and grab it, it is a big challenge.”