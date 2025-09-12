Proteas destroyed in crushing T20 defeat to England

The SA team gave away more than 300 runs, falling in a 146-run loss.

South Africa were torn to pieces on Friday night, falling in a humiliating 146-run defeat to England in the second T20 International in Manchester.

After winning the toss and opting to field, the Proteas bowlers were ripped apart and hammered around the park.

Opening batter Phil Salt played the anchor role, carrying his bat in a memorable innings.

Salt raced to his fourth career T20I century off just 39 balls – the fastest by an England batter – and he went on to reach 141 not out after facing 60 deliveries in an innings which included eight sixes and 15 fours.

Well supported

And he was well supported by Jos Buttler, who reached his half-century off 18 balls and ultimately compiled 83 off 30 before he was dismissed.

After Buttler was removed, England captain Harry Brook added 41 off 21, helping his team coast to 304/2 from their 20 overs.

England became only the third team to score more than 300 runs in T20 International cricket (after Zimbabwe and Nepal), and the first to do so against a nation with full ICC member status.

Five of South Africa’s six bowlers went for more than 13 runs an over, and Bjorn Fortuin, who took 2/52, was the only member of the Proteas attack to pick up any wickets.

Proteas innings

In response, the Proteas completely collapsed, bowled out for 158 runs within 17 overs.

Captain Aiden Markram top scored with 41 runs as the tourists crumbled under pressure, with five England bowlers taking wickets, led by speedster Jofra Archer who took 3/25.

The result was South Africa’s most convincing defeat in the T20 format.

With the scores level at 1-1, the third and final match of the T20 series between SA and England will be played in Nottingham on Sunday.