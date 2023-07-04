Proteas will not be World Cup ‘spectators’, Netball SA boss insists

By Wesley Botton

The host country is expecting nothing less than a medal, the head of the national federation reiterated on Tuesday, after the final 12-member South African squad was announced for the Netball World Cup starting in Cape Town later this month.

Following a four-week training camp with the Proteas squad, head coach Norma Plummer and her management team unveiled a 15-member provisional team last month.

With the selectors whittling the squad down to 12 players – in line with tournament rules – it was confirmed yesterday that Owethu Ngubane; Refiloe Nketsa and Lefebre Rademan had been removed. They would all, however, stay on as reserve members of the team.

There remained a significant gap between Plummer and the members of the squad, with the head coach being based in her native Australia. Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane nonetheless insisted the Proteas would receive sufficient preparation for the global showpiece on home soil.

They would come together next week for another two-week camp ahead of the World Cup. They would would play some warm-up matches to help them sharpen up.

“We are pleased with the selected players, and we know for sure that they will do well,” Molokwane said.

“We are throwing all the much-needed support to the team, and we have full confidence in that and what they can deliver for us.”

Medal ambitions

The Proteas have not earned a medal at the World Cup since 1995. Molokwane, however, said NSA was banking on a breakthrough result with the tournament being held on African soil for the first time.

“We can’t host and become spectators in our own backyard,” she said.

“We need to make sure that South Africa and other African countries make it to the podium.”

The Netball World Cup will be held at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town between 28 July and 6 August.

South Africa have been drawn against Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka in Group C.

Proteas squad

Bongiwe Msomi (capt); Karla Pretorius (VC); Khanyisa Chawane; Izette Griesel; Phumza Maweni; Lenize Potgieter; Nicola Smith; Jeante Strydom; Nichole Taljaard; Elmere van der Berg; Shadine van der Merwe, Ine-Mari Venter

Reserves: Owethu Ngubane; Refiloe Nketsa and Lefebre Rademan

