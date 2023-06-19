Proteas bowler Anrich Nortje leads list of nominees for CSA awards

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje is in line for five accolades, leading the list of nominees announced on Monday for the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards to be held in Midrand next month.
Nortje was most prominent among the finalists unveiled by the national federation after being included in the SA Men’s Player of the Year, as well as the T20, ODI and Test Player of the Year categories, and the SA Fans’ Players of the Year.
With multiple individuals standing out among the finalists, a total of four other players – Proteas men’s captains Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram, recently retired star Shabnim Ismail and top-order batter Laura Wolvaardt – have each been nominated in four categories.
All four players were announced among the nominees for the SA Fans’ Player of the Year, alongside Nortje, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta and Nonkululeko Mlaba.
Bavuma, the SA men’s Test and ODI captain, and Markram, the T20 skipper, are both in line for the SA Men’s Player of the Year, as well as the ODI and Test Player of the Year.
Women’s awards
With the SA women’s team having reached the final of the T20 World Cup in Cape Town earlier this year, Ismail and Wolvaardt are also up for four awards each after playing key roles in the side’s success.
Both players have been nominated in the SA Women’s Player of the Year category, alongside Mlaba and Marizanne Kapp.
In addition, Ismail and Wolvaardt are among the finalists for the ODI and T20 Player of the Year awards.
‘A summer to celebrate’
“It truly has been a summer to celebrate, with the progress and passion of this past season exemplified by the remarkable achievement of the Proteas Women as they won the hearts of South Africans during an incredible T20 World Cup campaign,” said CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki
“Through these prestigious awards, CSA wishes to celebrate every single individual who has inspired the next generation through their efforts on and off the field, while also upholding CSA’s vision and mission.”
The CSA Awards, which will recognise the leading performances in South African cricket during the 2022/23 season, will be held on 7 July.
CSA Awards nominees
SA Men’s Player of the Year
Temba Bavuma
Anrich Nortje
Aiden Markram
David Miller
Men’s T20 International Player of the Year
Reeza Hendricks
David Miller
Lungi Ngidi
Anrich Nortje
Rilee Rossouw
Men’s ODI Player of the Year
Temba Bavuma
Heinrich Klaasen
Aiden Markram
David Miller
Anrich Nortje
Men’s Test Player of the Year
Temba Bavuma
Anrich Nortje
Aiden Markram
Kagiso Rabada
SA Women’s Player of the Year
Shabnim Ismail
Marizanne Kapp
Nonkululeko Mlaba
Laura Wolvaardt
Women’s T20 International Player of the Year
Tazmin Brits
Shabnim Ismail
Marizanne Kapp
Ayabonga Khaka
Nonkululeko Mlaba
Laura Wolvaardt
Women’s ODI Player of the Year
Lara Goodall
Shabnim Ismail
Marizanne Kapp
Chloe Tryon
Laura Wolvaardt
SA Fans’ Player of the Year
Temba Bavuma
Sisanda Magala
Aiden Markram
Anrich Nortje
Kagiso Rabada
Tazmin Brits
Shabnim Ismail
Sinalo Jafta
Nonkululeko Mlaba
Laura Wolvaardt
International Men’s Newcomer of the Year
Gerald Coetzee
Tony de Zorzi
Tristan Stubbs
