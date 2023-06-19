Proteas bowler Anrich Nortje leads list of nominees for CSA awards

By Wesley Botton

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje is in line for five accolades, leading the list of nominees announced on Monday for the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards to be held in Midrand next month.

Nortje was most prominent among the finalists unveiled by the national federation after being included in the SA Men’s Player of the Year, as well as the T20, ODI and Test Player of the Year categories, and the SA Fans’ Players of the Year.

With multiple individuals standing out among the finalists, a total of four other players – Proteas men’s captains Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram, recently retired star Shabnim Ismail and top-order batter Laura Wolvaardt – have each been nominated in four categories.

All four players were announced among the nominees for the SA Fans’ Player of the Year, alongside Nortje, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Bavuma, the SA men’s Test and ODI captain, and Markram, the T20 skipper, are both in line for the SA Men’s Player of the Year, as well as the ODI and Test Player of the Year.

Women’s awards

With the SA women’s team having reached the final of the T20 World Cup in Cape Town earlier this year, Ismail and Wolvaardt are also up for four awards each after playing key roles in the side’s success.

Both players have been nominated in the SA Women’s Player of the Year category, alongside Mlaba and Marizanne Kapp.

In addition, Ismail and Wolvaardt are among the finalists for the ODI and T20 Player of the Year awards.

‘A summer to celebrate’

“It truly has been a summer to celebrate, with the progress and passion of this past season exemplified by the remarkable achievement of the Proteas Women as they won the hearts of South Africans during an incredible T20 World Cup campaign,” said CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki

“Through these prestigious awards, CSA wishes to celebrate every single individual who has inspired the next generation through their efforts on and off the field, while also upholding CSA’s vision and mission.”

The CSA Awards, which will recognise the leading performances in South African cricket during the 2022/23 season, will be held on 7 July.

CSA Awards nominees

SA Men’s Player of the Year

Temba Bavuma

Anrich Nortje

Aiden Markram

David Miller

Men’s T20 International Player of the Year

Reeza Hendricks

David Miller

Lungi Ngidi

Anrich Nortje

Rilee Rossouw

Men’s ODI Player of the Year

Temba Bavuma

Heinrich Klaasen

Aiden Markram

David Miller

Anrich Nortje

Men’s Test Player of the Year

Temba Bavuma

Anrich Nortje

Aiden Markram

Kagiso Rabada

SA Women’s Player of the Year

Shabnim Ismail

Marizanne Kapp

Nonkululeko Mlaba

Laura Wolvaardt

Women’s T20 International Player of the Year

Tazmin Brits

Shabnim Ismail

Marizanne Kapp

Ayabonga Khaka

Nonkululeko Mlaba

Laura Wolvaardt

Women’s ODI Player of the Year

Lara Goodall

Shabnim Ismail

Marizanne Kapp

Chloe Tryon

Laura Wolvaardt

SA Fans’ Player of the Year

Temba Bavuma

Sisanda Magala

Aiden Markram

Anrich Nortje

Kagiso Rabada

Tazmin Brits

Shabnim Ismail

Sinalo Jafta

Nonkululeko Mlaba

Laura Wolvaardt

International Men’s Newcomer of the Year

Gerald Coetzee

Tony de Zorzi

Tristan Stubbs

