For all the excitement in the build-up to the Netball World Cup, it was more than a little alarming when it was revealed this week that the headline sponsor had pulled out.

In a statement, former World Cup sponsor Vitality said it had not been able to reach an agreement with tournament organisers and would not be backing the 2023 edition starting in Cape Town later this month.

It had seemingly been a done deal, as would be expected ahead of a major global championship, and the Vitality brand is not only plastered all over the official event website, but it is also included in the tournament logo.

It is now going to involve a last-minute rush, just a couple of weeks out from the event, to change all branding promotional material — a headache the local organising committee will not need on the eve of the historic tournament, which is the first ever Netball World Cup to be held in Africa.

Other well known brands will reportedly fill the gap, though it remains unclear how much Vitality’s decision will affect the budget, and this sort of chaos is quite frankly astounding.

Let’s hope whoever is supposed to be handling it will pull their socks up and get cracking. Time is running out and things like key sponsors should have been wrapped up months ago.

Ambitious Anderson

Equally bizarre was the revelation this week that former tennis star Kevin Anderson had decided to come out of retirement, a little over a year after he called it quits.

Don’t get me wrong. Anderson is top drawer and the two-time Grand Slam finalist carried the national flag with pride on the ATP Tour, climbing to No 5 in the world rankings at his best.

The lanky, big-serving player has always been a fighter, but it does seem like there’s a point where it’s best to just let the dream go.

SA’s Kevin Anderson has come out of retirement. Picture: TPN/Getty Images

Anderson retired due to persistent injury struggles, and though he might be feeling pretty well rested after taking a lengthy break from professional tennis, the 37-year-old is quite frankly not getting any younger. And let’s be honest, in top-flight tennis, fitness is crucial.

Stranger things have happened, of course, and Anderson could come out firing at the ATP 250 tournament in Newport next week, and maybe he will go on to beat the best in the world once again.

Or he could be rudely reminded why he retired, and it never looks good when a comeback fizzles into nothing.

I’m holding thumbs that he finds success. It would be great to have him back at his best, with no other South Africans currently punching too high in the world of tennis.

I just can’t help thinking that Anderson may be back, but we might not see him shining again.

Bok jersey prices

And finally, I don’t know who decides on the pricing — the manufacturer, the retailer or SA Rugby — but I almost had another heart-attack when I went to a well-known retailer this week to purchase my Springbok jersey.

After all, SA Rugby are asking fans to get into the spirit of things on Bok Fridays to show support for the national team.

Well, at R1400 for a Bok jersey, that ain’t going to happen.

I see there are also some supporters’ jerseys at R800 and nearly a R1000, and one retailer is charging R1699 for a jersey with your name on the back!

It’s not on. We live in a time when money is scarce and people are struggling … shame on you, whoever you all are, for wanting to cash in on the Boks!