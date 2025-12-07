Reitan holds on for victory at 2025 Nedbank Golf Challenge

South Africa's Jaden Schaper was a close second after a thrilling final round.

It was a littler nervy, understandably, but Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan did just enough to win the 2025 Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City on Sunday.

Reitan went into the final round with a commanding five-stroke lead, but bogeys at the first, third and seventh set him back, as did a fourth bogey later on at the 15th, to go with four birdies, all on his front nine, and a charge from especially England’s Dan Bradbury ensured it wasn’t going to be plain-sailing for the Norwegian.

“I don’t know what I’m feeling right now. I had a lot of nerves today,” said the winner.

“But to get it over the line in the end is a better feeling than I can describe.

“I’m trying my best to deal with nervousness, fear. It’s really, really difficult. I’ve managed to do that really well ever since mid-season last year.

“It just keeps getting increasingly more difficult, but I’m glad to have dealt with it in a good way and get this over the line. That means so much. I’m so pleased.

“I’ve been feeling nervous all week, to be honest, but it just kept getting increasingly more. And today was a different story.”

In the end, Reitan shot an even-par 72 on Sunday to finish on his overnight score of 17-under-par for the tournament, one stroke ahead of Bradbury, who did everything to catch the Norwegian.

The Englishman shot a final round 66, with no blemishes and six birdies.

Jaden Schaper, the best-placed South African, alongside Bradbury in second place, made four birdies and no drops in a 68, but it also wasn’t enough to haul in Reitan.

Three shots further back and four off the winner, was Christiaan Bezuidenhout (13-under-par), with Shaun Norris alone in fifth on 11-under-par.

Reitan led from start to finish, with this his second DP World Tour title, following his victory previously at the Soudal Open in Belgium in May.

“I’m very proud of myself. Very proud of my whole team as well. I’m very demanding and they help me out the best that they can. Just ask my caddie,” said Reitan.

“But yeah, I’m definitely proud of myself and I’m happy to be able to say that.”