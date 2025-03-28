Top 10 stories of the day: Trafficked South Africans rescued | SA dollar-billionaires revealed | Teen arrested for terrorism

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) confirming the safe return of 23 South Africans rescued from Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Forbes’ real-time list of billionaires now includes seven South Africans following the addition of Jannie Mouton & family.

Furthermore, A 16-year-old boy has been arrested near Cape Town on terrorism charges.

Weather tomorrow: 29 March 2025

The weather service warns the Northern Cape will face extreme fire danger, while Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and other provinces can expect scattered thundershowers on Saturday. Full weather forecast here.

23 South Africans freed from human trafficking nightmare in Myanmar

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed the safe return of 23 South Africans rescued from Myanmar.

The South Africans formed part of 7 000 other individuals from various countries.

23 South Africans were rescued from a scamming centre in Myanmar. Picture: iStock

On Thursday, Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the rescue mission was part of a bilateral cooperation agreement between South Africa and Thailand, focusing on combating human trafficking and transnational organised crime.

Jannie Mouton back on Forbes’ list – Here are South Africa’s dollar-billionaires

Forbes’ real-time list of billionaires, which tracks the world’s richest people, now includes seven South Africans, following the addition of Jannie Mouton & family.

The list provides ongoing updates on the net worth and ranking of each individual confirmed by Forbes to be a dollar-billionaire.

South African’s top three dollar-billionaires. Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer, and Koos Bekker. Pictures: AFP

On the list are the likes of Capitec Bank founder, mining giants, and a luxury jewellery founder.

Forbes says, “The value of individuals’ public holdings is updated every five minutes when respective stock markets are open. Individuals whose fortunes are significantly tied to private companies will have their net worths updated once a day.”

‘Radicalised’ teenager arrested for alleged plot to attack airport and strip club

A 16-year-old has been arrested near Cape Town on terrorism charges.

Authorities had been investigating the teenager since December 2023 in connection with an alleged plot to attack two sites in the Mother City.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

The boy appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The matter was postponed to Friday, 28 March, for legal representation.

Authorities arrested the 16-year-old for contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA) and malicious damage to property.

Royal AM back on market after Moodley deal collapses

Royal AM, which were reported to have been bought by Chockalingam Moodley of Global Investments, is back on the market.

This is after the deal between the SA Revenue Service (SARS) curator and Moodley’s Global Investments fell off at the last minute.

Shauwn Mkhize;s Royal AM is up for sale. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

According to a SARS curator Jaco Venter’s media statement, Global Investments was notified on 19 March of their successful bid to acquire the status of Royal AM and was asked to pay within three days of notification, but the deal collapsed due to non-payment.

Dineo Ranaka returns to Metro FM after radio hiatus following Kaya dismissal

Just under a year after describing radio as a boys’ club, radio jock Dineo Ranaka was announced as one of the on-air personalities on Metro FM.

“Radio is such a boys’ club. If you are not born male, it’s difficult to even get executives to take you seriously; it’s difficult to get advertisers to take you seriously,” said Ranaka in an interview with Newzroom Afrika in 2024.

Dineo Ranaka will host Metro FM’s Top 30 chart show on Saturdays. Picture: dineoranaka/Instagram

True to this time of year, when radio stations update their lineups, Metro FM announced its new roster, with no drastic changes to its flagship shows.

The only surprise was Ranaka’s return to radio.

Here are five more stories of the day:

