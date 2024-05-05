Lions won’t underestimate Cardiff as they prepare for massive run in

Despite that Cardiff are still a dangerous team that have suffered some close defeats this season.

The Lions won’t be underestimating the challenge of Cardiff when they welcome them to Ellis Park for their do-or-die United Rugby Championship (URC) match-up next weekend.

It is desperate times for the Lions as they battle for a place in the URC top eight to qualify for the playoffs, and with them five points off that with three games remaining, they have to pick up a full house of points at home against Cardiff.

The Welsh side are one position and 14 points off the Lions in 12th on the URC log, having won just three games this season while losing 11 and drawing one, while the Lions have won seven and lost eight games.

Despite that Cardiff are still a dangerous team that have suffered some close defeats this season and the Lions will need to be at their best if they want to put them away.

Talented side

“We can’t underestimate them at all, they are a very talented side. Our match against them last season was very close, and they have had a few close calls this season,” explained Lions utility forward Ruan Venter.

“But being at home and with the travel they have to do we back ourselves. We also know we need the five points, so we are confident that we can do what needs to be done as long as we execute our plan.”

The Lions will need to shake off their disappointing past weekend loss against defending URC champs Munster, after they were brushed aside 33-13, which brought them back to earth after they picked up a superb 44-12 win over a depleted Leinster a week earlier.

“Honestly the vibe was a bit different from last week, because the team was on such a high after the Leinster win. But we have done our review and analysis (of the Munster game), and have seen where we can improve and better ourselves,” said Venter.

“We are now looking forward to the next three games that are vitally important for our season. Obviously we want to make the playoffs and that is the main goal at the moment.

It wasn’t a good game this past weekend and wasn’t a nice loss to take. But at the end of the day they tactically controlled the game, didn’t let us in or give us anything and we just have to learn from that and move on.”

Injury return

Venter made his return from a two month injury against Munster and with him now back in the mix he will be looking to make a big impact for the Lions during their end-of-season run-in.

“I was out for about eight weeks which was really tough because I missed some important matches. I just missed the Leinster game which was unfortunate for me, but getting back into it this (past) weekend was good,” admitted Venter.

“My leg feels 100% again, I don’t feel any pain and I have been lucky to build up my fitness over the last three weeks. I was able to work on a few things that I needed to work on and the last two weeks I felt really good.

“In the match (against Munster) I also felt really good. Now I am very excited for the next three games and I really want to make an impact.”

After the Cardiff game the Lions take on the table topping Glasgow Warriors in their final home match of the season, before travelling to Cape Town to take on the Stormers in their last pool match.