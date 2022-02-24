Lions players told to ‘be in the faces’ of Leinster in URC clash

Ross Roche

Making their one-on-one tackles and having a quick line speed are going to be key if the Lions want to upset hosts Leinster in their United Rugby Championship match at RDS Arena in Dublin on Friday night.

The Lions defence has come under the microscope in recent games, with them conceding four tries or more in three of their last four matches and a massive improvement is needed if they want to disrupt the powerful Leinster attack.

“Our tackle quality needs to be better, we need to make sure our one-on-one tackles are spot on and slow down the ball,” explained Lions assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher.

“If you give any team lightning quick ball because of poor tackle defence you will be under pressure. So from a defensive point of view it is important that we make sure we get off the line, slow down that ball and just be in their faces all the time.

“If you give them time and space on the ball they make good decisions and hold on to it. So we need to make sure we get off the line and get into good positions to make the tackles and force those errors and try put them under pressure with our line speed.”

Despite the poor form that the visitors find themselves in, they are still in good spirits ahead of the match against one of the table toppers and are eager to measure themselves against the best.

The Lions know they will have to be on top of their game if they are to stand any chance and will have to be extremely disciplined over the match.

“There is a great vibe in the squad and the boys are looking forward to Friday. It is going to be a great challenge for us, but we are excited for it,” said Loubscher.

“This is a young squad, so we want to measure where we are as a team. We have not had the best performances or results over the last few weeks, but behind the scenes the boys and coaches are working hard to rectify the mistakes.

“There is a reason why Leinster is the number one team and on top of the log. They have a brilliant squad, they basically have two A teams training together, so even without their internationals they are a very strong side.

“The important thing for us is to be disciplined for 80 minutes. All the Irish teams are fit, you look at their work rate around the park. They put you under massive pressure with their defence and their kicking game.”