Everitt hails Sharks performance, full of praise for ‘ridiculed’ Bosch

Sharks coach Sean Everitt will be hoping the critics keep mum about two things after their thumping 51-3 win over the Dragons in their United Rugby Championship match in Durban at the weekend: their poor finishing and the form of flyhalf Curwin Bosch.

A much more clinical display by the Sharks saw them score four tries and be awarded two penalty tries, while Bosch gave an assured all-round performance and his fine kicking saw him succeed with four conversions and three penalties.

“Being able to convert in the gold zone was what we worked on all week and we spoke about not giving the Dragons any soft moments,” Everitt said. “And we tightened up and gave them nothing.

“We were able to put our whole game together. We’ve been managing the game well and winning the territory battles, but now we were clinical in the important areas too.

“Curwin has made 17 out of 19 tackles but the poor guy never gets compliments, he just gets ridiculed. Last week he missed one kick from in front and that was the talking point.

“But he has managed the game very well and his field-kicking was outstanding. It was one of his better games, after lots of criticism, and I’m very happy for him,” Everitt said.

Like a teenager anxious to make sure they have a prom date, the Sharks are grimly hanging on to eighth place in the URC standings and this week’s derby against the high-flying Lions is a crucial match, especially since both the Stormers and Bulls have moved past them on the log.

“It’s about building momentum and a win this week would be big for us, massive,” Everitt admitted. “Winning by the scoreline we did brings confidence and we have a really good platform for the next few games.“