‘Circle of life’: Pietersen thanks departing Sharks, welcomes the new

Springbok prop Thomas du Toit and former Bok scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl are among the signings for next season.

Sharks coach JP Pietersen said their final match of the season was a fitting farewell for several departing players, including a handful of Springboks, while also highlighting the emergence of young talent and new signings ahead of next season.

The Sharks ended a disappointing campaign with a 54-19 win over Zebre at Kings Park on Saturday, but still missed out on the United Rugby Championship play-offs after a season derailed by injuries and a coaching shake-up.

Sharks players depart

The Durban union had more than 20 senior players unavailable in the final stretch, including Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams and former Boks Marvin Orie and Francois Venter, who are all leaving the club after lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi also departs after playing his final home games against Benetton and Zebre before rejoining the Stormers. He signed off in style, scoring two tries against Zebre.

Pietersen said the emphatic win was a worthy send-off.

“It’s always sad saying goodbye, especially when people make a place better. But you can always say thank you for what they have done for us over the years.”

Former Bok scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl joins the Sharks from the Saracens. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

He paid special tribute to Kolisi, who spent five years at the Sharks.

“Siya was special. You could see when he came off there was a standing ovation. He obviously ran out of gas to get his hat-trick.

“I love the kid and just want to say thanks to him for supporting me in my first year. I know the personal decision to go home to his family, which a man always respects.”

Pietersen said several other departures were understandable.

Jean Smith is heading to Italy to pursue international ambitions through his dual citizenship, while Le Roux Malan and Mawande Ndanda are leaving for Wales and the Bulls respectively.

He also praised veterans whose time at the Sharks has come to an end.

“Swys [Venter] has been here a long time. He wanted to finish on his terms, but rugby doesn’t always work like that. His contribution to the young players was huge.

“Grant has been here for nine years. It’s sad we could not say farewell on the field, but injuries happen. He made a massive contribution to the union.”

Youngsters, new signings could inspire hope

Despite the difficult season, Pietersen said the injury crisis had forced the Sharks to discover greater squad depth.

Teenagers Zekhethelo Siyaya, 18, and Luan Giliomee, 19, impressed, along with 20-year-olds Jaco Williams and Matt Romao. Jurenzo Julius and Litelihle Bester, both 22, also made strides, while Sharks awards winners Nick Hatton and Phatu Ganyane continued their development.

“There’s an end and there’s a start,” Pietersen said after Vusi Moyo made his debut against Zebre.

“It’s beautiful to see how the circle of life works.”

The Sharks have already strengthened for next season, signing Springbok prop Thomas du Toit and former Bok scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl, as well as Gianni Lombard, Nemo Roelofse, Siphosethu Mnebelele, Stephan Lewies and Hendré Stassen.