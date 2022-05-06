Currie Cup result: Pumas shock Sharks in Durban

Ken Borland

The Pumas won the kicking battle both in the air and in terms of territory, while flying fullback Devon Williams brought the aerobatics with both of their tries as they upset the Sharks 20-10 in their Currie Cup match at Kings Park on Friday evening.

The victory was not quite enough to lift the Pumas into the top four, but they can certainly still launch a semi-final challenge as they are now just one point behind Griquas in fourth and five points adrift of the Sharks, who have played an extra match.

Williams sped over for the opening try in the eighth minute after the Sharks over-threw a lineout in their own 22, with outstanding Pumas centre Eddie Fouche then producing a telling dart and then a lovely offload to midfield partner Alwayno Visagie, who fed Williams down the left wing.

The Pumas soared into a 17-3 halftime lead after excellent scrumhalf Chriswill September sent a pass from the base of a ruck high and wide to right wing Sebastian de Klerk, who passed to the jet-propelled Williams on his inside for his second try shortly before the break.

Both coaches, Etienne Fynn of the Sharks and Jimmy Stonehouse of the Pumas, would have died many deaths in the second half.

The Sharks dominated the third quarter but were overall just not sharp enough to cross the line more than once, through replacement hooker Fez Mbatha’s try from a big rolling maul.

The Pumas, who were most effective at killing the Sharks’ momentum at the ruck, then regained their dominance but could only add a second penalty from Fouche as they wasted several promising positions in the Sharks’ 22.

Scorers

Sharks: Try – Fez Mbatha. Conversion – Boeta Chamberlain. Drop goal – Chamberlain.

Pumas: Tries – Devon Williams (2). Conversions – Eddie Fouche (2). Penalties – Fouche (2).