Making an impact: South Africa’s top five players of the URC pool stage

The SA franchises have all had star players leading from the front.

South Africa has once again dominated the United Rugby Championship (URC) top eight, with three teams reaching the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons of the competition.

Only in the 2023-24 season did SA not have three representatives, while the Stormers and Bulls continued their proud run of making the URC knockouts every season.

This time, however, the Lions have made the playoffs for the first time, while the Sharks have missed out for the second time.

Here are our top five players, with at least one picked from each union, over the pool phase of the competition.

Quan Horn

The Lions ironman, Quan Horn, has been their most dependable and impressive player of this URC campaign. Horn will for the second time pick up the URC’s ironman award, having played an incredible 1,440 minutes over the season, the most by any player, which he will add to his 2022-23 triumph.

It’s however not just his consistency and remarkable ability to remain injury free that sets him apart, but his impressive attack and defence, as well as his powerful kicking game that keeps the Lions ticking.

Horn has surely done enough this season to get a decent look-in for the Springboks and add to his solitary cap.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

The country’s most exciting rising star continues to go from strength to strength and has arguably been the best performing player from SA in this season’s URC.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has continued to lead the Stormers line brilliantly, and has sparkled on attack and defence, while his kicking has been solid.

He also had a short stint as Stormers captain earlier in the year, and although it came during the team’s slump and didn’t go completely to plan, it is an exciting sign of things to come, as he will likely captain the Stormers more regularly and possibly the Springboks in future.

The 24-year-old also finished as the season’s top points scorer, after sneaking ahead of the Lions’ Chris Smith, with 158 points.

Andre Esterhuizen

In a very rough season for the Sharks, hybrid star Andre Esterhuizen has been a shining light, which bodes well for the future of the franchise. Esterhuizen carried his impressive form from a top international season with the Springboks last year, into the URC, where he continued his top play for the Sharks, in his hybrid role.

But Esterhuizen’s biggest impact has come in an unexpected role, as the Sharks captain.

Having been appointed shortly after JP Pietersen took over the head coach position, he has played a major role in the Sharks’ improved performances, although it unfortunately wasn’t enough to help them reach the URC playoffs.

Marcell Coetzee

Part of the Bulls’ revolution has been due to the efforts of a number of players, but leading that pack is veteran Marcell Coetzee. The 35-year-old has been an incredible general for the team, leading them superbly in the absence of Ruan Nortje, when he has been injured or observing Springbok resting protocols.

Despite being in the twilight of his career he has continued to churn out top performances, which has seen him being named in the starting lineup ahead of some top younger talents who have also been performing well, but just not at the same level as Coetzee.

His leadership qualities are what tipped his inclusion in this list ahead of the brilliant Embrose Papier

Chris Smith

A major reason for the Lions securing a first appearance in the URC playoffs is arguably the impressive stability brought to the team by the arrival of veteran flyhalf Chris Smith. The former Bulls halfback effortlessly slotted into the lineup, and has been one of their most consistent and important contributors over the season.

His calm demeanour and dead eye kicking have made him an indispensable member of the team, and the Lions would do well to find a competent back-up for if he is ever seriously injured.

Smith also just missed out on being the URC’s top points scorer, with the Stormers’ Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu pipping him on the final weekend of pool action.

Honourable mentions: Embrose Papier, Paul de Villiers, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Jeandre Rudolph, Gerhard Steenekamp, Francke Horn, Ruan Venter, Jurenzo Julius, Ox Nche