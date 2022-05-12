Struggling WP eager to stun Pumas away from home in Currie Cup clash

Ross Roche

Western Province are hoping to upset the playoff chasing Pumas when they meet for their Currie Cup match at Mbombela Stadium on Friday evening (kick-off at 7pm).

It has been a tough competition for the Cape Town based side so far, having picked up just one win against the bottom of the table Lions while suffering seven losses, including a comfortable 37-11 defeat against the Pumas at home earlier in the season.

The Pumas have by contrast had a decent campaign, picking up four wins against four losses, and they are sitting just one point behind the Griquas, who are in fourth place on the log.

They head into the match against Province with plenty of confidence, having upset the Sharks in Durban during their last outing, and with Griquas having a bye this weekend it gives the Pumas the perfect chance to move into playoff positions.

The visitors, however, have other plans and will be eager to upset the odds and get back to winning ways with a big performance away from home, and they will hope the extra time they have had to prepare will count in their favour.

“This latest break has given us another chance to work on a few things and hopefully we will see the result of that on Friday night,” said Province head coach Jerome Paarwater.

“The players and coaches continue to work hard and we know that we will have to be at our best to come away with a win.”

Province have managed to bulk up their forward pack, with Stormers regular Neethling Fouche coming in at number three and powerful utility forward Ernst van Rhyn slipping in at number four, and if they can gain dominance up front it will give their exciting backline space to play.

Featuring experienced former Springbok Juan de Jongh in midfield and a back three of Angelo Davids, Sergeal Petersen and Tristan Leyds, Province are not short of attacking prowess in the backline.

The Pumas have, however, proved that they can mix it up with the best of them, as was evident in their recent victory over the Sharks, and they will be confident playing on their home ground.