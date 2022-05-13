Currie Cup result: Western Province edge Pumas in thriller

Ross Roche

Western Province were made to work incredibly hard, but managed to capitalise on a strong first half performance to seal a 23-17 (half-time 20-10) Currie Cup win over the Pumas at the Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela on Friday evening.

It was a bizarre end to the match as the Pumas sent a big kick downfield and as Province fielded the ball in their own 22m the floodlights went off, with just 40 seconds remaining on the clock, however in the darkness the visitors were penalised at the breakdown.

Once the lights came back on a few minutes later the Pumas kicked to the corner for a 5m lineout and after working through a few phases, Province managed to turn over the ball and clear to end the game.

Overall it was a game of missed opportunities for the hosts who improved dramatically in the second half, but couldn’t finish a slew of chances that they worked out in the closing moments.

It was also not a night for the kickers as Pumas flyhalf Eddie Fouche only managed one successful kick out of five, while Province flyhalf Tim Swiel managed to convert three of his six kicks at goal.

Swiel sets up Masimla

It was a back and forth first half that started with the home side having an early chance to get on the board, but Fouche missed the second minute penalty.

The visitors then took control of the match in the 10th minute as some magical play from Swiel saw him counter attack with a chip and chase, before his offload found scrumhalf Godlen Masimla to sprint away and score under the poles, to put them up 7-0.

Five minutes later Province again found themselves deep in Pumas territory, with their maul stopped just short, leading to prop Neethling Fouche crashing over from close range for an unconverted try.

Pumas fightback

The Pumas then hit back with two tries of their own either side of a Province penalty, first after a brilliant 50/22 from fullback Devon Williams gave the home side a 5m line out, which they rumbled a maul over from with hooker Eduan Swart dotting down at the back of it.

The second try came from another lineout in the Province 22m, with the Pumas smartly opening up the lineout, allowing prop Corne Fourie to get the ball and power over, making the score 15-10 after 28 minutes.

Province then went over for their third try in the 31st minute as right wing Sergeal Petersen seized on a loose ball in the Pumas 22m to go over for another unconverted score, with the visitors taking the 20-10 lead into halftime.

The Pumas then started the second half well and had a number of chances to score, but were held out by valiant defence from Province.

Finally scrumhalf Chriswill September sniped down the short side at a scrum deep in the Province 22m, and reached over to dot down, with Fouche nailing his first kick of the night.

Straight from the kick off Province received a penalty, which Swiel converted to give them breathing room at 23-17 after 62 minutes, but then missed a long range chance a few minutes later, as no further points were scored in the match.

Scorers

Pumas: Tries – Eduan Swart, Corne Fourie, Chriswill September; Conversions – Eddie Fouche

Western Province: Tries – Godlen Masimla, Neethling Fouche, Sergeal Petersen; Conversion – Tim Swiel; Penalties – Swiel (2)