WATCH: Grey High School’s main rugby field now ‘The Kolisi Field’

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The main rugby field at Grey High School in Gqeberha will now be known as “The Kolisi Field”, named after famous old boy Siya Kolisi.

The Springbok captain, who went to Grey High, was at the school on Saturday during the reunion weekend, and inter-schools against Queen’s College, to officially be part of the renaming of the main rugby field at the school.

The old Phillip Field is now officially the Kolisi Field.

Kolisi who grew up not far from Grey High in a township of Gqeberha went to Western Province after school where he eventually became team captain.

In 2018 he was picked by SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus to be Springbok captain. A year later Kolisi led the Boks to the Rugby World Cup title. He also captained the side to a 2-1 series win against the British and Irish Lions.

As we look ahead to the special field renaming at @GreyHighSchool in honour of @Springboks captain @SiyaKolisi, we'd love to know which sporting icons some of the fields at your current or former schools are named after ???? You can catch the ceremony live on our app at 14h30 ???? pic.twitter.com/rs0QVtqhE1— SuperSport Schools (@ss_schools) May 13, 2022

Kolisi is now a key member of the Sharks in Durban. He has played 63 Tests for the Springboks and is set to lead the national side once again when Wales visit South Africa for three Tests in July.

Kolisi is one of a number of well-known sportsmen to have matriculated at Grey High. Some of the others include cricketers Graeme and Peter Pollock, Lutho Sipamla and Wayne Parnell and rugby players Curwin Bosch, Luke Watson, Jan Serfontein and Sergeal Petersen.