Bok flyhalf Elton Jantjies released from custody – report

Sports Reporter

Elton Jantjies has been released from custody, according to a News 24 report, after the Springbok rugby player was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning.

James Adams, Jantjies’ agent from In Touch Sports, confirmed his release.

“He is okay. We have been in contact over WhatsApp with Elton and gathering all information and getting a debrief on what happened,” Adams told News 24.

Jantjies had reportedly been escorted off the plane and arrested for “malicious damage to property” after arriving in Johannesburg on a flight from Dubai, having spent some time with his family on holiday in Turkey.

The 31-year-old flyhalf has been in South Africa over the past few months recovering from shoulder surgery after he was injured playing for NTT Red Hurricanes in Japan in January.

He attended the first Springbok alignment camp in Durban in April, but he has not yet returned to the field.