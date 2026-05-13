Social Development suspends special adviser amid CV manipulation scandal

The department has emphasised that the investigation will be handled in line with established processes to ensure that all parties are treated fairly.

The National Department of Social Development has confirmed the immediate suspension of Special Adviser Ngwako Kgatla following the Public Service Commission’s finding that he manipulated a relative’s CV to secure a senior government position.

This has reignited the public debate about accountability and consequence management in the public sector.

The scandal behind the suspension

The suspension follows a Public Service Commission investigation found that Kgatla had manipulated the CV of a relative to secure her appointment as Minister Sisisi Tolashe’s private secretary.

The PSC subsequently recommended that Tolashe discipline Kgatla for his role in the irregular appointment.

Presenting the findings to Parliament’s portfolio committee on Wednesday, 7 May, PSC chairperson Somadoda Fikeni said it was an indictment on the department that a college graduate could be parachuted into such a senior role.

The person at the centre of the appointment, Lesedi Mabiletja, resigned last year amid the controversy that followed.

However, the PSC went further, recommending that efforts also be made to recoup the salary she was paid during her tenure.

A relationship that goes beyond one department

Kgatla’s proximity to Tolashe is not a recent development.

Over the past two years, Tolashe ensured that Kgatla remained close to her side, first employing him during her time as deputy minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities, before selecting him as her special adviser at the Department of Social Development.

However, it is not only his professional role that has drawn scrutiny.

Pictures leaked to Daily Maverick in October last year allegedly showed messages exchanged between Tolashe and Kgatla, suggesting the nature of their relationship may be more personal than professional, and potentially explaining the preferential treatment that department staffers alleged he received.

When approached for comment, Department of Social Development spokesperson Sandy Godlwana reportedly said: “The minister will not dignify these defamatory and baseless allegations, which are meant to cause irreparable damage to her reputation, with a reply.”

Department moves to suspend and investigate

Following the PSC’s findings, the department confirmed Kgatla’s immediate suspension on 13 May, framing it as a necessary procedural step.

“The suspension seeks to afford the department an opportunity to conduct a thorough investigation into the PSC findings,” it said.

Kgatla will remain on full pay while the process runs its course, with the department confirming it is also “setting in motion the disciplinary hearing process.”

Accountability and consequence management under scrutiny

While several of those involved in Mabiletja’s irregular appointment have since resigned, Fikeni cautioned that stepping down should not be enough to escape accountability.

He said the State should develop a register to track and report those who evade consequence management.

The department maintained that it is treating the matter with the gravity it deserves.

“The department views the alleged misconduct seriously, as it remains committed to handling and finalising the investigation process by following due investigation processes and ensuring fairness,” it said.