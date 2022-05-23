URC quarterfinals: Dates and kick-off times confirmed

Sports Reporter

The final kick-off times and dates for the United Rugby Championship play-offs have been confirmed.

The four quarterfinal games will take place across Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 with Ulster’s home quarter-final with Munster serving as the curtain raiser to the ‘Final Eight’ on Friday at 8.35pm (SA time).

Saturday will see three consecutive quarter-final clashes with the action beginning and ending in South Africa.

The Bulls will host the league’s first-ever play-off game on South African soil when they face Sharks in Pretoria at 2.45pm (SA time).

The action then returns to the northern hemisphere as Leinster take on Glasgow Warriors in Dublin at 4.15pm (SA time) before Edinburgh’s trip to Cape Town to face the Stormers at 7pm (SA time).

FIXTURES

Friday, June 3:

Ulster v Munster – 8.35pm

Saturday, June 4

Bulls v Sharks – 1.45pm

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors – 4.15pm

Stormers v Edinburgh 7pm

Play-off pathway

QF1: Leinster v Glasgow Warriors

QF2: Stormers v Edinburgh

QF3: Ulster v Munster

QF4: Bulls v Sharks

Winners of QF1 play at home to winners of QF4 in Semi-final 1

Winners of QF2 play at home to winners of QF3 in Semi-finals 1

Team with highest ranking from regular season league table will host URC Grand Final

Semi-Final 1: Leinster/Glasgow Warriors v Bulls/Sharks

Semi-Final 2: Stormers/Edinburgh v Ulster v Munster