Lions No 9 Sanele Nohamba gets first start for new team

Sports Reporter

New Lions scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba will get a starting opportunity on Saturday when his team come up against Western Province in a Currie Cup match at Ellis Park.

The nuggety No 9 makes his second Currie Cup appearance, but first in the starting team, for the Johannesburg side since relocating from the Sharks and Durban in April.

ALSO READ: All eyes on Kolbe, Etzebeth as Bok duo eye European glory

Head coach Ivan van Rooyen said there was an emphasis on the need to end the season on a high.

“We’ve kept a fairly consistent approach for Saturday’s clash against Western Province,” expressed the Lions boss.

“Finishing strong as a franchise has been our theme over the past two weeks. Last Saturday’s win, albeit in a different competition (the URC), instilled a huge amount of confidence within the group. It’s the kind of momentum we’ll be taking into the Currie Cup game.”

With Jordan Hendrikse on Sevens duty in London, Tiaan Swanepoel takes over the kicking duties from the number 10 position, with James Tedder providing cover on the bench.

In the front row, hooker Morne Brandon gets a starting opportunity. His replacement PJ Botha is set to provide impact later in the match.

Reinhard Nothnagel will again captain the side.

Kick-off is 5pm.

Lions: Quan Horn, Stean Pienaar, Henco van Wyk, Matt More, Edwill van der Merwe, Tiaan Swanepoel, Sanele Nohamba, Francke Horn, Emmanuel Tshituka, Sibusiso Sangweni, Reinhard Nothnagel (capt), Ruben Schoeman, Ruan Dreyer, Morne Brandon, JP Smith Bench: PJ Botha, Sti Sithole, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Steenkamp, Jarod Cairns, Morne van den Berg, Manuel Rass, James Tedder